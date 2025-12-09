News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stanley Jordan Trio headlines this year's 15th annual Arlington Jazz Festival
Arlington Jazz Festival. April 8-12, 2026, features headliner master guitarist Stanley Jordan, accompanied by Wes Wirth (bass) and Kenwood Dennard (drums).
By: Arlington Jazz
In a career that took flight in 1985 with commercial and critical acclaim, guitar virtuoso Stanley Jordan has consistently displayed a chameleonic musical persona of openness, imagination, versatility and maverick daring. Be it bold reinventions of classical masterpieces or soulful explorations through pop-rock hits, to blazing straight ahead jazz forays and ultramodern improvisational works-solo or with a group, Jordan can always be counted on to take listeners on breathless journeys into the unexpected.
Jordan is the master of a special technique on the guitar's fretboard. Instead of conventional strumming and picking, Jordan's innovative "touch technique" is an advanced form of two-handed tapping. While a handful of other players use similar techniques, Jordan's fluid, multi-layered textures and sheer virtuosity has raised the bar for excellence. However his technique, though impressive, is always a means to a musical end. His music is imbued with a warmth and sensitivity that has captured the imagination of listeners worldwide. More on his personal approach to the technique can be found at https://www.stanleyjordan.com/
Visit stanleyjordan.com/
Leading up to this year's Arlington Jazz Festival (https://www.arlingtonjazz.org/
Final details for the entire festival will be available by early March; current basic listings info is as follows:
Arlington Jazz Festival. 15th annual runs from April 8-12, with headliner the Stanley Jordan Trio, with guitarist Stanley Jordan, with Wes Wirth (bass) and Kenwood Dennard (drums), on Sunday, April 12, 7:30 pm. Tickets for the Stanley Jordan Trio concert at the Regent Theatre on sale now: $27-65 (including fees). Presented by Arlington Jazz. Festival schedule details available in early March. For further information:
Media Contact
--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of the Arlington Jazz Festival)
mary.c.curtin@
6174705867
End
Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse