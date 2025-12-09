 
Stanley Jordan Trio headlines this year's 15th annual Arlington Jazz Festival

Arlington Jazz Festival. April 8-12, 2026, features headliner master guitarist Stanley Jordan, accompanied by Wes Wirth (bass) and Kenwood Dennard (drums).
By: Arlington Jazz
 
 
Stanley Jordan (c/o Stanley Jordan Enterprises)
Stanley Jordan (c/o Stanley Jordan Enterprises)
ARLINGTON, Mass. - Feb. 9, 2026 - PRLog -- Mark your calendars for the 15th annual Arlington Jazz Festival, running from April 8-12, with the grand finale concert, featuring the Stanley Jordan Trio. The Trio includes master guitarist Stanley Jordan accompanied by Wes Wirth (bass) and Kenwood Dennard (drums).

In a career that took flight in 1985 with commercial and critical acclaim, guitar virtuoso Stanley Jordan has consistently displayed a chameleonic musical persona of openness, imagination, versatility and maverick daring. Be it bold reinventions of classical masterpieces or soulful explorations through pop-rock hits, to blazing straight ahead jazz forays and ultramodern improvisational works-solo or with a group, Jordan can always be counted on to take listeners on breathless journeys into the unexpected.

Jordan is the master of a special technique on the guitar's fretboard. Instead of conventional strumming and picking, Jordan's innovative "touch technique" is an advanced form of two-handed tapping. While a handful of other players use similar techniques, Jordan's fluid, multi-layered textures and sheer virtuosity has raised the bar for excellence. However his technique, though impressive, is always a means to a musical end. His music is imbued with a warmth and sensitivity that has captured the imagination of listeners worldwide. More on his personal approach to the technique can be found at https://www.stanleyjordan.com/Technique/starting.html#.

Visit stanleyjordan.com/ for further background, including Jordan's explorations into Music Therapy and his Integral Arts Academy. His bass player Wes Wirth posted his gratitude to "guitar master Stanley Jordan, for having me as a member of his trio, and for sharing his integrated arts approach to guitar virtuosity, extraordinary musicianship, incredibly inventive study of harmony, music theory, physics, astronomy, coding, and so much more … and demonstrating/living the dynamic connections between music and other realms."

Leading up to this year's Arlington Jazz Festival (https://www.arlingtonjazz.org/)'s headliner concert, Dan Fox, founder and chief coordinator of the annual jazz festival, is putting the finishing touches to the entire festival schedule. All the concerts leading up to April 12th will champion the vibrant local jazz scene that already flourishes in this area. As the Festival's custom, an abundance of local talent will be on full display this year, performing in several different venues around the town from April 8-12.

Final details for the entire festival will be available by early March; current basic listings info is as follows:
Arlington Jazz Festival. 15th annual runs from April 8-12, with headliner the Stanley Jordan Trio, with guitarist Stanley Jordan, with Wes Wirth (bass) and Kenwood Dennard (drums), on Sunday, April 12, 7:30 pm. Tickets for the Stanley Jordan Trio concert at the Regent Theatre on sale now: $27-65 (including fees). Presented by Arlington Jazz. Festival schedule details available in early March. For further information: arlingtonjazz.org (https://www.arlingtonjazz.org/), arlingtonjazzfestival@gmail.com, 617-909-7776.

Media Contact
--submitted by marycurtinproductions
(on behalf of the Arlington Jazz Festival)
mary.c.curtin@gmail.com
6174705867
End
Source:Arlington Jazz
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Jazz Festival
Industry:Music
Location:Arlington - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Events
Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
