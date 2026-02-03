News By Tag
Volarex Named Chartered Consultant of the Year at Business UK National Awards
The award marks a significant milestone for Volarex, an independent chartered practice with offices in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and Exeter, Devon, delivering trusted advice to homeowners, developers, contractors, and commercial clients nationwide.
The Business UK National Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and measurable impact within their industries. Volarex's recognition reflects its continued commitment to technical rigour, independence, and client-first service.
Chartered Expertise Across Commercial Consultancy and Home Surveys
Volarex provides specialist services across both residential and commercial markets.
For homeowners and buyers, Volarex delivers expert surveys and building pathology advice, helping clients identify serious hidden risks before purchase, including:
For commercial and B2B clients, Volarex acts as a trusted independent consultant, supporting:
This breadth of service allows Volarex to support clients from individual homebuyers through to developers and contractors delivering complex projects.
Leadership and Professional Recognition
Volarex is led by Adam Whitehouse, a Chartered consultant with over 20 years' experience across the construction and built environment sectors.
His career spans senior roles in quantity surveying, building engineering, risk management, construction management, and health and safety leadership, including major Tier 1 developments valued in excess of £200 million, as well as complex refurbishment and restoration projects.
Adam is also a distinguished member of the Counselors of Real Estate (CRE), a prestigious, invite-only global association of leading real estate advisors. Notably, he is one of only two members in the United Kingdom, reflecting his standing as a trusted expert within the profession.
"This award is a proud moment for an independent practice," said Adam Whitehouse. "It reflects the value of chartered diligence and clear advice — whether supporting homebuyers or advising commercial clients on risk and delivery."
Looking Ahead
Winning Chartered Consultant of the Year represents an exciting step forward for Volarex as the firm continues to expand its national presence from its Yorkshire and Devon bases, while maintaining the independence and integrity that define its work.
