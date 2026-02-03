 
Volarex Named Chartered Consultant of the Year at Business UK National Awards

By:
 
BARNSLEY, U.K. - Feb. 7, 2026 - PRLog -- Volarex Commercial Consultants and Volarex Home Surveys are proud to announce that the firm has been awarded Chartered Consultant of the Year at the Business UK National Awards, recognising outstanding achievement, leadership, and professional excellence within the UK property and construction consultancy sector.

The award marks a significant milestone for Volarex, an independent chartered practice with offices in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, and Exeter, Devon, delivering trusted advice to homeowners, developers, contractors, and commercial clients nationwide.

The Business UK National Awards celebrate organisations that demonstrate exceptional performance, innovation, and measurable impact within their industries. Volarex's recognition reflects its continued commitment to technical rigour, independence, and client-first service.

Chartered Expertise Across Commercial Consultancy and Home Surveys

Volarex provides specialist services across both residential and commercial markets.

For homeowners and buyers, Volarex delivers expert surveys and building pathology advice, helping clients identify serious hidden risks before purchase, including:
  • Structural movement
  • Damp and timber decay
  • Spray foam insulation concerns
  • Unsafe or undocumented alterations

For commercial and B2B clients, Volarex acts as a trusted independent consultant, supporting:
  • Contract risk reviews and tender advisory
  • Commercial and project consultancy
  • Dispute support and expert reporting
  • Due diligence and technical risk management
  • Construction compliance and quality assurance guidance

This breadth of service allows Volarex to support clients from individual homebuyers through to developers and contractors delivering complex projects.

Leadership and Professional Recognition

Volarex is led by Adam Whitehouse, a Chartered consultant with over 20 years' experience across the construction and built environment sectors.

His career spans senior roles in quantity surveying, building engineering, risk management, construction management, and health and safety leadership, including major Tier 1 developments valued in excess of £200 million, as well as complex refurbishment and restoration projects.

Adam is also a distinguished member of the Counselors of Real Estate (CRE), a prestigious, invite-only global association of leading real estate advisors. Notably, he is one of only two members in the United Kingdom, reflecting his standing as a trusted expert within the profession.

"This award is a proud moment for an independent practice," said Adam Whitehouse. "It reflects the value of chartered diligence and clear advice — whether supporting homebuyers or advising commercial clients on risk and delivery."

Looking Ahead

Winning Chartered Consultant of the Year represents an exciting step forward for Volarex as the firm continues to expand its national presence from its Yorkshire and Devon bases, while maintaining the independence and integrity that define its work.

Media Enquiries

Volarex Commercial Consultants & Volarex Home Surveys
Email: adam@volarex.co.uk
Website: www.volarex.co.uk

Contact
Adam Whitehouse
***@volarex.co.uk
