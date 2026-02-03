 
Clean Beauty Brand Madame Gabriela Launches at Nordstrom.com

Non-Toxic Lipstick Line Created for Mature Women Now Available Through Premium Retailer
By:
 
DALLAS - Feb. 6, 2026 - PRLog -- Madame Gabriela Beauty, a clean beauty brand specializing in non-toxic lipstick for women 45+, announces its launch on Nordstrom.com through The Folklore marketplace. The brand's signature collection of hydrating, buildable lipsticks is now available to Nordstrom's discerning customers nationwide.

Founded by Gabriela Navejas, Madame Gabriela was born from a deeply personal mission: creating lipstick safe enough for her mother during breast cancer treatment, yet bold enough to restore confidence during the toughest days.

"When my mom was going through cancer treatment, I realized traditional lipsticks were full of ingredients her body didn't need while fighting for her life," said Gabriela Founder and CEO of Madame Gabriela Beauty. "I spent two years developing formulas that are gentle on sensitive, mature lips but don't compromise on color or performance. Seeing Madame Gabriela on Nordstrom.com validates that women deserve beauty products that are both safe and beautiful."

What Sets Madame Gabriela Apart:

The brand's signature lipstick collection features clean, non-toxic formulas specifically designed for mature lips:
  • Zero parabens, lead, hormone disruptors or heavy metals
  • Powered by Manuka honey for superior hydration and healing.
  • Buildable, bold colors from natural flush to sophisticated statement
  • Created specifically for women 45+ who want age-appropriate beauty without compromise

The Manuka Honey Difference:

At the heart of every Madame Gabriela lipstick is premium Manuka honey, nature's most powerful moisturizer. Unlike petroleum-based formulas that sit on the surface, Manuka honey penetrates deeply to:
  • Deeply hydrate and nourish mature lips without heaviness or stickiness
  • Soothe sensitivity with natural antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties
  • Prevent settling into fine lines while providing all-day comfort
  • Heal and protect with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support lip health

"Manuka honey was a game-changer in our formulation," added Gabriela "It gives us the hydration and healing properties mature lips need, without any of the toxic ingredients found in traditional lipsticks. It's nature's answer to beautiful, healthy lips at any age."

The collection includes five signature shades and a lip conditioner:
  • Sydney: A buildable nude for everyday sophistication
  • Mexico City: Warm red for confident moments
  • NYC Pink: Professional polish with subtle romance
  • Paris: Classic red for timeless elegance
  • Tulum: Perfect rose pink for everyday color.
  • Saint Tropez: Every day lip conditioner

Each shade retails for $38 and is available individually or as part of bundles which includes two shades and a complimentary professional makeup brush.

The Nordstrom Partnership:

Madame Gabriela's partnership with Nordstrom through The Folklore marketplace represents a significant milestone for the four-year-old brand. The collaboration allows the company to maintain its direct-to-consumer relationships while gaining access to Nordstrom's prestigious platform and customer base.

"Nordstrom has always been synonymous with quality and trust," added Gabriela "Being selected for their platform confirms that our commitment to clean ingredients and age-positive beauty resonates with women who refuse to compromise."

About Madame Gabriela Beauty:

Founded in 2022, Madame Gabriela Beauty creates non-toxic lipstick specifically formulated for mature women. Named after the founder's mother and breast cancer survivor, Gabriela, the brand is committed to clean ingredients, hydrating formulas, and bold colors that celebrate women at every age. The brand's mission is simple: what we put ON our bodies matters as much as what we put IN them.

Madame Gabriela products are available at Nordstrom.com, FreePeople.com, Anthrolopogie.com, ModaOperandi.com, TheDetoxMarket and MadameGabriela.com.

Contact: Gabriela Founder & CEO, Madame Gabriela Beauty Email: letskiss@madamegabrielabeauty.com Website: www.madamegabriela.com

Follow Madame Gabriela: Instagram: @madamegabrielabeauty Facebook: @madamegabrielabeauty

Contact
Gabriela Navejas
***@madamegabrielabeauty.com
Email:***@madamegabrielabeauty.com
Posted By:***@madamegabrielabeauty.com Email Verified
Tags:Nordstrom
Industry:Beauty
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
