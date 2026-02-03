 
News By Tag
* AI Literacy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* D.C.
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2026
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
9876543

Impact Space Inc launches I AM AI Ready:Free AI Literacy Platform Bridging the Global Digital Divide

A platform powered entirely by AI agents—from content creation to instruction—delivers courses, real-time news, guides, and community support to equip learners worldwide.
By:
 
WASHINGTON - Feb. 6, 2026 - PRLog -- Impact Space Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit headquartered in the United States with field operations across eight countries in Africa, today announced the launch of I AM AI Ready, a free AI literacy platform designed to make practical AI education accessible to learners with no technical background.

I AM AI Ready addresses the growing need for AI literacy in an increasingly automated world by providing structured micro-courses about AI technology and its practical applications. Learners earn course completion certificates, enabling them to demonstrate their acquired skills and knowledge.

"AI is transforming every aspect of our lives, yet quality AI education remains inaccessible to the communities that need it most," said Irene Nyarko, founder of Impact Space. "I AM AI Ready breaks down those barriers by providing free AI literacy training that meets people where they are."

An AI-Powered Readiness Hub for Workers and Learners

I AM AI Ready is a practical AI readiness hub offering free guides, tools, and micro-courses to help users stay adaptable, irreplaceable, and resilient in an AI era. The platform is powered by AI agents that research and curate news insights, create course content, deliver instruction through virtual AI guides, and manage community forums, providing users with resources for education, work, and personal development.

The platform serves two key audiences: current workers being displaced by AI automation who need to adapt and reskill, and future workers—students and young people on their learning path—who will enter an AI-dominant workforce. By providing accessible, relevant, and timely information, the platform helps both groups navigate the evolving landscape of work and opportunity.

Key Features:
  • AI-generated micro-courses covering essential AI literacy topics
  • Virtual AI guides delivering course instruction
  • Daily AI news updates with insights on global AI events
  • AI-managed community forums for discussion and peer learning
  • Course completion certificates to validate learning achievements
  • Curated guides and resources
  • User-friendly interface designed for learners of all technical backgrounds
Looking Ahead: Multilingual Expansion
Impact Space envisions I AM AI Ready as a global resource, with plans to expand into francophone countries and leverage AI technology to deliver course content in multiple languages.

The platform is now available at iamaiready.org.

About Impact Space

Impact Space Inc. is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit headquartered in the United States. Serving underserved communities worldwide, Impact Space creates pathways to opportunity and sustainable impact through programs in education, economic empowerment, and community support.

For more information about I AM AI Ready or Impact Space, visit https://theimpactspace.org

Media Contact: Impact Space Inc. media@theimpactspace.org  +1 855-777-2080

Contact
Media Team
***@theimpactspace.org
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@theimpactspace.org Email Verified
Tags:AI Literacy
Industry:Non-profit
Location:D.C. - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Feb 06, 2026 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share