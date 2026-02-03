News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Impact Space Inc launches I AM AI Ready:Free AI Literacy Platform Bridging the Global Digital Divide
A platform powered entirely by AI agents—from content creation to instruction—delivers courses, real-time news, guides, and community support to equip learners worldwide.
I AM AI Ready addresses the growing need for AI literacy in an increasingly automated world by providing structured micro-courses about AI technology and its practical applications. Learners earn course completion certificates, enabling them to demonstrate their acquired skills and knowledge.
"AI is transforming every aspect of our lives, yet quality AI education remains inaccessible to the communities that need it most," said Irene Nyarko, founder of Impact Space. "I AM AI Ready breaks down those barriers by providing free AI literacy training that meets people where they are."
An AI-Powered Readiness Hub for Workers and Learners
I AM AI Ready is a practical AI readiness hub offering free guides, tools, and micro-courses to help users stay adaptable, irreplaceable, and resilient in an AI era. The platform is powered by AI agents that research and curate news insights, create course content, deliver instruction through virtual AI guides, and manage community forums, providing users with resources for education, work, and personal development.
The platform serves two key audiences: current workers being displaced by AI automation who need to adapt and reskill, and future workers—students and young people on their learning path—who will enter an AI-dominant workforce. By providing accessible, relevant, and timely information, the platform helps both groups navigate the evolving landscape of work and opportunity.
Key Features:
Impact Space envisions I AM AI Ready as a global resource, with plans to expand into francophone countries and leverage AI technology to deliver course content in multiple languages.
The platform is now available at iamaiready.org.
About Impact Space
Impact Space Inc. is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit headquartered in the United States. Serving underserved communities worldwide, Impact Space creates pathways to opportunity and sustainable impact through programs in education, economic empowerment, and community support.
For more information about I AM AI Ready or Impact Space, visit https://theimpactspace.org
Media Contact: Impact Space Inc. media@theimpactspace.org +1 855-777-2080
Contact
Media Team
***@theimpactspace.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse