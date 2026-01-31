News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Rewrite & Rise, Inc. Expands Access to AI and Workforce Training Through Free Community Programs
Nonprofit partners with Fulton County Library System to deliver beginner-friendly AI education for career transitioners and underserved adults
The free community program introduces adults to practical uses of artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT for career development, job search, productivity, and small business support. The series reflects a growing national effort to expand AI literacy beyond technical professionals and into public institutions serving as workforce reskilling hubs.
As artificial intelligence reshapes hiring, productivity, and workplace expectations, access to foundational AI skills has become a critical workforce issue. Many adults—particularly career transitioners, job seekers, and individuals without technical backgrounds—
"AI is no longer a future skill—it's a present-day survival skill," said Nan Ross, Founder of Rewrite & Rise, Inc., and an AI Certified Consultant and workforce development educator. "But access is uneven. Many people hear about AI in the news and feel intimidated or left behind. Our goal is to demystify AI and give people the confidence to use it as a practical support tool in their careers and daily lives."
The four-session series will be hosted in person at the Fairburn Branch of the Fulton County Library System and is open to the public with limited seating. The curriculum is designed for beginners and requires no coding experience or technical background.
Participants will learn:
The partnership highlights the expanding role of public libraries as centers for workforce development, digital inclusion, and lifelong learning.
Rewrite & Rise, Inc. focuses on workforce development, career transition support, and digital literacy for underserved and transitioning adults. Through free and low-cost community programs, the organization provides practical education to help individuals navigate an evolving job market with confidence and clarity.
"Our work sits at the intersection of workforce readiness and human confidence,"
The AI workshop series is the first phase of a broader community education initiative that Rewrite & Rise plans to scale through additional library partnerships and public institutions. Registration is required, and seating is limited.
Website: https://www.rewriteandrise.org/
Registration:
Media Contact
Nan Ross
media@rewriteandrise.org
4042632646
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse