ARJUNA Therapeutics Partner with Oxford Researchers to Tackle Paediatric Brain Cancer

--—ARJUNA Therapeutics are proud to be collaborating with researchers at the University of Oxford on a new project funded by a prestigious research grant from. This funding will support critical investigations into ARJUNA's lead molecule,, as a potential breakthrough treatment for, one of the most challenging forms of childhood cancer.The research will be conducted at the, within the laboratory of. Professor Hammond is a leading expert in the cellular response to hypoxia and DNA damage, making her lab uniquely positioned to evaluate Ag5's efficacy in the complex environment of paediatric brain cancer.This grant marks the official launch of ARJUNA Therapeutics'. While the company continues to advance its clinical pipeline forand, this new initiative underscores a commitment to addressing the high unmet medical need in paediatric neuro-oncology.Paediatric high-grade gliomas are aggressive tumours located in the central reaches of the brain, often making surgical intervention impossible. Survival rates are very poor, with no significant therapeutic advances for many years. The Ag5 molecule offers a novel therapeutic approach designed to exploit specific metabolic vulnerabilities in these cancer cells while sparing healthy brain tissue."We are incredibly grateful to Brain Research UK for recognising the potential of this collaboration,"said. "My team is eager to apply our expertise to evaluate Ag5. Paediatric high-grade gliomas are devastating for families, and finding a targeted, effective treatment is a priority.", CEO of ARJUNA Therapeutics, added:"Expanding our research into paediatric oncology is a milestone moment for ARJUNA. By partnering with Professor Hammond and the world-class facilities at Oxford, we are bringing our lead molecule, Ag5, to the front lines of the fight against childhood brain cancer. This work runs in parallel with our existing programs in adult glioblastoma and lung cancer, broadening the horizon for what our technology can achieve."ARJUNA Therapeutics is a Europe-based biotech company dedicated to developing a new class of small-molecule medicines: Therapeutic Molecular Clusters (TMC). Ag5 the first TMC, designed to target oxidative stress pathways in cancer cells, leaving non-cancer brain tissue unaffected, providing a potent and selective treatment option for hard-to-treat malignancies.Brain Research UK is the UK's leading dedicated funder of neurological research. They fund research into a large number of neurological conditions, with a focus on three areas of high unmet need: brain tumours, brain and spinal cord injury, and headache and facial pain.