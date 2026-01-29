News By Tag
Stockdale Capital Partners Signs PURE Insurance to 40,302-SF lease at The Galleria in Scottsdale, AZ
The Galleria continues strong leasing momentum with more than 222,000 square feet of new leases and renewals over the past 12 months
By: Stockdale Capital Partners
PURE Insurance, a high‑net‑worth personal lines insurer, will relocate its regional headquarters to 4343 North Scottsdale Road after executing a long‑term lease with Stockdale. Under the terms of the lease, the company will occupy a portion of the second floor, joining notable tenants including TikTok U.S. Data Security, Indeed, AmTrust Financial, Concord Servicing, Mark-Taylor Residential and SPACES.
Stockdale also announced that Independence Home Loans, which signed a lease for 22,977 square feet in March 2025, is taking an additional 23,148 square feet doubling its footprint in the project. In addition, data analysis and cybersecurity firm Varonis, also has renewed its 9,783-square-
Collectively, these transactions represent more than 73,000 square feet of leasing activity and contribute to over 222,000 square feet of new leases and renewals executed at The Galleria in less than a year.
"Our recently executed long‑term lease with PURE Insurance, the renewal by Varonis, and the expansion by Independence Home Loans continue to demonstrate the unique 'talent‑centric' workplace environment Stockdale has cultivated in Old Town Scottsdale,"
Located at the prominent intersection of Scottsdale Road and Drinkwater Boulevard in Scottsdale's Old Town Entertainment District, The Galleria is a 600,000‑square‑
The Galleria, a LEED-Gold certified property, is also among the first WiredScore Gold–certified office projects in Arizona. WiredScore is the industry‑recognized benchmark for evaluating digital connectivity and smart‑building technology. The project features redundant power, industry leading fiber connectivity and telecom infrastructure.
In addition to its onsite building amenities, The Galleria offers walkable access to a myriad of shopping, entertainment, dining, and resort destinations within Old Town Scottsdale.
PURE Insurance was represented by Erin McLure of Newmark; Independence Home Loans was represented by Brandon Leach of Sherpa CRE; and Varonis was represented by Chris Nord of Cushman & Wakefield.
Stockdale was represented by Corey Hawley and Pat Boyle of CBRE.
About Stockdale Capital Partners
Stockdale Capital Partners is a vertically integrated real estate investment firm with a 30-year history of investing in commercial real estate across multiple asset classes throughout the U.S. The company is an owner-operator specializing in the redevelopment and repositioning of real estate assets with expertise in revitalizing urban properties of all types. The firm currently manages approximately $3.0 billion in gross AUM on behalf of several discretionary, comingled closed-end and open-ended funds. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.stockdalecapital.com.
