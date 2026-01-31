News By Tag
Christopher J. Lettieri, MD. Joins Dream Foundation Board
Retired U.S. Army Colonel and Senior Medical Director at Idorsia Pharmaceuticals
By: Dream Foundation
Dr. Lettieri is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and Senior Medical Director at Idorsia Pharmaceuticals and is currently also a Professor of Medicine at Uniformed Services University. He is also a Director of Respiratory Therapy at Johns Hopkins – Suburban Hospital.
"I am thrilled to join Dream Foundation's Board of Directors," says Dr. Lettieri. "There is no greater joy than to be in the service of others, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to this tremendous cause."
"From the moment I met Chris through his former colleagues and Dream Foundation Board Members, Rupa Dainer and Mike Flowers, I knew he would be an invaluable asset to the organization,"
During his long and distinguished career, Dr. Lettieri completed Operational assignments as the Battalion Surgeon for the 1st Infantry Division in support of Operation Shared Accord. He was the Team Surgeon for JTF-FA (Asia-Pacific)
At the time of his retirement from the U.S. Army, Dr. Lettieri served as the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Consultant to the Army Surgeon General, Senior Medical Advisor to the Joint Chief of Staff, and Director of Global Health Engagements, Office of the Joint Staff Surgeon.
He has been the Chair of the American Thoracic Society's Section of Terrorism and Disaster Medicine, Board Member for the National Sleep Foundation, been appointed to seven editorial boards and served on numerous national and international task forces and working groups for Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine topics. Most recently he served as a Medical Expert, Respiratory Diseases and as an Executive Medical Director and Medical Asset Lead for Trelegy with GlaxoSmithKline.
Dr. Lettieri has been awarded the Surgeon General's Physician Recognition Award, the Admiral James Zimble Award for the Outstanding Program Director, the Major General Lewis A. Mologne Award for Outstanding Academic Medicine, the William Crosby Excellence in Research Award, and the Faculty Teacher of the Year Award several times. He is also the recipient of the U.S. Army's "A" proficiency designator and was selected into both the Order of Military Medical Merit and Alpha Omega Alpha Medical Honors Society.
About Dream Foundation:
Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide joy, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams since 1994. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator's four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission please visit DreamFoundation.org/
