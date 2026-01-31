News By Tag
Evergreen Property Partners Launches Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC
By: Evergreen Property Partners
Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC provides 1031 Exchange services through a strategic integration with Accruit LLC, a leading, nationally recognized Qualified Intermediary with extensive experience administering tax-deferred exchanges. The new offering enables Evergreen to further support investors seeking to defer capital gains taxes while repositioning or expanding their real estate portfolios.
1031 Exchange services are offered through Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC and are available to anyone who needs an independent Qualified Intermediary. By integrating exchange services into Evergreen's broader real estate investment and advisory platform, investors benefit from a more coordinated, transparent, and execution-focused transaction process.
"Evergreen's mission is to help families and high-net-worth investors build and preserve generational wealth through real estate. Our latest offering, Evergreen 1031 Exchange, provides clients access to critical Qualified Intermediary services in an easy-to-use system backed by patented, industry-leading systems and processes," said Evergreen's Co-Managing Member and Co-Founder, Greg Guido. "Further, the launch of Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC allows us to better support our clients and investors through one of the most critical and time-sensitive components of a 1031 exchange, while maintaining the level of care, clarity, and stewardship that defines our company."
DJ Van Keuren, Co-Managing Member and Co-Founder of Evergreen Property Partners, further explained, "Evergreen 1031 Exchange is independently owned and operated by Accruit and is a perfect complement to our latest investment offering, the Evergreen Legacy Fund, which utilizes a patent-pending structure that leverages 1031 exchanges to provide a highly tax-efficient investment option for accredited investors."
Key features of Evergreen 1031 Exchange include:
For more information about Evergreen or to set up a client for 1031 Exchange services, please email DJ Van Keuren at dj@evergreenpropertypartners.com, Greg Guido at gguido@evergreenpropertypartners.com, or visit evergreenpropertypartners.com (https://wfg1031.com/)
About Evergreen Property Partners
Evergreen Property Partners is a real estate investment firm dedicated to helping family offices and high-net-worth investors build and preserve legacy wealth through real estate. The firm leverages decades of collective operating and development experience, billions of dollars in institutional-
About Accruit
Accruit, founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, is a trusted leader in 1031 Exchange solutions and the creator of the industry's only 1031 Exchange technology. Known for its expert team, innovative technologies, robust security, and financial strength, Accruit consistently delivers exceptional Qualified Intermediary services tailored to client needs and business goals. For more information, visit www.accuit.com.
Contact
Evergreen
***@evergreenpropertypartners.com
