Evergreen Property Partners Launches Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC

By: Evergreen Property Partners
 
DENVER - Feb. 5, 2026 - PRLog -- Evergreen Property Partners announced today the launch of Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC, expanding the firm's platform to include dedicated 1031 Exchange services for real estate investors.

Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC provides 1031 Exchange services through a strategic integration with Accruit LLC, a leading, nationally recognized Qualified Intermediary with extensive experience administering tax-deferred exchanges. The new offering enables Evergreen to further support investors seeking to defer capital gains taxes while repositioning or expanding their real estate portfolios.

1031 Exchange services are offered through Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC and are available to anyone who needs an independent Qualified Intermediary. By integrating exchange services into Evergreen's broader real estate investment and advisory platform, investors benefit from a more coordinated, transparent, and execution-focused transaction process.

"Evergreen's mission is to help families and high-net-worth investors build and preserve generational wealth through real estate. Our latest offering, Evergreen 1031 Exchange, provides clients access to critical Qualified Intermediary services in an easy-to-use system backed by patented, industry-leading systems and processes,"  said Evergreen's Co-Managing Member and Co-Founder, Greg Guido. "Further, the launch of Evergreen 1031 Exchange LLC allows us to better support our clients and investors through one of the most critical and time-sensitive components of a 1031 exchange, while maintaining the level of care, clarity, and stewardship that defines our company."

DJ Van Keuren, Co-Managing Member and Co-Founder of Evergreen Property Partners, further explained, "Evergreen 1031 Exchange is independently owned and operated by Accruit and is a perfect complement to our latest investment offering, the Evergreen Legacy Fund, which utilizes a patent-pending structure that leverages 1031 exchanges to provide a highly tax-efficient investment option for accredited investors."

Key features of Evergreen 1031 Exchange include:
  • In-House Coordination: Each 1031 Exchange will be coordinated by Accruit's in-house team, reducing friction and improving efficiency.
  • Software Workflow: All 1031 Exchanges will be completed through Accruit's industry-leading 1031 Exchange software, Exchange Manager ProSM,  ensuring safe, secure processing and keeping clients and advisors informed about transaction timelines, fund availability, and other pertinent information throughout the 1031 Exchange process.
  • 1031 Exchange Expertise: Access to Accruit's experienced 1031 Exchange attorneys and Certified Exchange Specialists® (CES®).
  • Security of Funds: All 1031 Exchange funds are safeguarded and held in segregated bank accounts and covered by Accruit under a $50 million fidelity bond, $25 million Errors & Omissions insurance, and $20 million Cyber Liability insurance.

For more information about Evergreen or to set up a client for 1031 Exchange services, please email DJ Van Keuren at dj@evergreenpropertypartners.com, Greg Guido at gguido@evergreenpropertypartners.com, or visit evergreenpropertypartners.com (https://wfg1031.com/).

About Evergreen Property Partners

Evergreen Property Partners is a real estate investment firm dedicated to helping family offices and high-net-worth investors build and preserve legacy wealth through real estate. The firm leverages decades of collective operating and development experience, billions of dollars in institutional-grade transactions, and deep industry relationships to identify, structure, and execute tax-efficient investments. It partners with local, highly experienced operators and developers and is currently focused on investments in the market-rate multifamily, workforce/affordable housing, and industrial real estate sectors.

About Accruit

Accruit, founded in 2000 and acquired by Inspira Financial in 2023, is a trusted leader in 1031 Exchange solutions and the creator of the industry's only 1031 Exchange technology. Known for its expert team, innovative technologies, robust security, and financial strength, Accruit consistently delivers exceptional Qualified Intermediary services tailored to client needs and business goals. For more information, visit www.accuit.com.

Source:Evergreen Property Partners
Email:***@evergreenpropertypartners.com
Posted By:***@evergreenpropertypartners.com Email Verified
Tags:Evergreenpropertypartners
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Partnerships
