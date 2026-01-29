 
Her Magic Mushroom Memoir Concludes Podcast Run with Final Two Episodes

An Investigative Audio Memoir Focused on Process, History, and Unanswered Questions
By:
 
 
Final Two Episodes Airing February 2026
LEBANON, N.H. - Feb. 2, 2026 - PRLog -- Her Magic Mushroom Memoir will release its final two podcast episodes in early February, bringing its serialized audio run to a close. Conceived as a complete, self-contained work, the series concludes without attempting to resolve every question it raises—by design.

At a moment when many podcasts function as extensions of established platforms or personalities, Her Magic Mushroom Memoir took a different approach. Developed specifically for sound, the series relies on the medium itself to carry the story, without celebrity framing or predetermined conclusions.

Structured as an investigative memoir-in-progress, the podcast blends historical research, scientific inquiry, travel, and narrative storytelling. Across its run, the series follows archival traces, field notes, and unresolved historical questions connected to a subject often simplified or sensationalized in contemporary discourse. Rather than advancing a fixed thesis, the narrative emphasizes process—how evidence is gathered, interpreted, challenged, and sometimes found to be incomplete.

The final two episodes complete the series' narrative arc while preserving its central tension. They reflect on what has been learned, what remains speculative, and what may resist resolution altogether.

In addition to the podcast's conclusion, Her Magic Mushroom Memoir will expand into video later this spring. Five video podcasts will be released in April under the theme "Do Magic Mushrooms Matter? The Science and Spirit of Psilocybin." Created for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Dartmouth, the series examines psilocybin's path as a parable of modern science—first embraced, then condemned, and now rediscovered—illustrating how culture, politics, and fear can shape research alongside data.

Her Magic Mushroom Memoir is available on all major podcast platforms. The final episodes premiere in early February. Behind-the-scenes stories, reflections, and companion material are available at https://HerMagicMushroomMemoir.com.

Creative Team

Writing & Research
John H. Wasson is a physician and healthcare researcher whose work has been widely cited in medical literature. He is the author of health-related books published internationally and contributed to the research and narrative structure of Her Magic Mushroom Memoir.

Darren Hackett is a professional writer and the author of The Antiquity: An L.A. Crime Novel. He joined the project at its earliest stage and has served as a coauthor since the first draft of the series.

Voice & Audio Production
Melissa Disney is a voice actor, singer, and writer whose work spans animation, broadcast, and narrative audio. She provides the voice performance for the series, shaping its tone and pacing through creative narration.

Serena Travis is a podcast and audiobook producer and filmmaker. She led audio production for the series, overseeing structure, sound design, and delivery across the podcast's full run.

Consulting & Historical Investigation
John-Keith Wasson is a documentary director who consulted on historical research and investigative development, contributing to the examination of archival sources that inform the series.

About Her Magic Mushroom Memoir

Her Magic Mushroom Memoir is a serialized audio narrative combining historical research, scientific exploration, and storytelling. Structured as an investigative memoir, the series follows archival material, field notes, and unresolved questions—emphasizing process over conclusion and allowing uncertainty to remain part of the story.

The project continues beyond the podcast through a forthcoming video series, "Do Magic Mushrooms Matter? The Science and Spirit of Psilocybin," created for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Dartmouth. The video podcasts expand on themes introduced in the audio series, examining psilocybin's scientific, cultural, and historical trajectory and exploring how research is shaped not only by data, but by politics, fear, and shifting social values.

Together, the podcast and video series form a connected inquiry—one that traces how knowledge is built, challenged, and reconsidered over time.

John H. Wasson, M.D.
***@dartmouth.edu
