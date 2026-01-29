 
Microsoft Announces Finalists for Rural Health AI Lab

Microsoft's Rural Health Resiliency Program and ScaleHealth Announce Finalists for Rural Health AI Lab ("RHAIL") to Improve Patient Referrals / Care Access
By:
 
 
RHAIL Referral Router Challenge
RHAIL Referral Router Challenge
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 2, 2026 - PRLog -- Microsoft's Rural Health Resiliency (RHR) Program brings AI, Innovation and Cyber service and product discounts to rural hospitals and health providers across the US. As a part of those efforts, Microsoft, in partnership with ScaleHealth, today announce the three finalists selected for the Rural Health AI Lab "Referrals Router" challenge. These finalists represent leading-edge approaches to a stubborn barriers in rural healthcare: connecting patients to timely and appropriate specialty care in light of geographic, administrative, and system limitations.

Finalists were selected based on demonstrated potential to improve care navigation, strengthen handoffs, and increase the likelihood that patients complete referrals, with solutions built on or integrated with Microsoft cloud and AI technologies — including tools such as Azure, Copilot, Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare, and Microsoft 365.

This RHAIL challenge sought AI-enabled, low-code/no-code solutions that strengthen rural care access by rethinking how patients are matched with clinicians, how referrals are communicated, and how navigation and scheduling challenges are addressed.

RHAIL Finalists

Bauhealth
An AI-enabled operational platform designed to improve clinical and financial performance for healthcare organizations operating in complex, multi-site care environments. The platform unifies structured and unstructured data around patient episodes of care, enabling flexible workflows, dashboards, and data pipelines across referrals, scheduling, outreach, care coordination, and quality reporting. By giving frontline teams clear ownership and leadership real-time visibility into care execution, Bauhealth helps organizations reduce administrative burden, improve access, and deliver more reliable care completion without adding complexity.

Afya Global
A technology-enabled specialty access platform designed to support rural and underserved healthcare organizations. Afya centralizes referral routing through its LINC™ Smart Referral Portal, combining AI-enabled eConsults and virtual specialty visits with dedicated concierge support. Their solution reduces administrative burden, accelerates access to specialists, and improves patient follow-through across the full referral lifecycle, regardless of location.

Switchboard Health
A care navigation platform designed to match patients with high-value specialty care and streamline referral coordination. Through sophisticated data integration and a nationwide specialty network, Switchboard improves care continuity and reduces administrative burden for rural providers. Its platform supports more efficient scheduling and more accurate patient-to-provider matching — a critical need in underserved or remote regions.

About the Microsoft Rural Health AI Lab

Rural communities face compounded challenges in accessing specialty care, including limited local specialist availability, complex insurance landscapes, long travel distances, and fragmented systems that undermine interoperability. These factors contribute to delayed care, patient drop-off, and disruptions in clinical continuity. The RHAIL Challenge was designed to surface technological approaches that transform the early stages of the referral journey — from the moment a clinician recognizes the need for outside care to when that referral is successfully scheduled and completed.

Next Steps

These three finalists will present their solutions to a panel of judges composed of rural hospital leaders from across the US at the American Hospital Association (AHA) Rural Health Leadership Conference in the: Pitching AI to Improve Outbound Referrals. session. February 10, 2026. Finalists will showcase how their technologies can improve and expedite access to specialist care win AI-enable, low or no-code solutions.

"We are proud to partner with Microsoft to elevate innovations that address real barriers in rural healthcare," said Chris Spearman, CSO of ScaleHealth. "Each of these finalists brings creativity, scalability, and a commitment to improving care access that aligns with the future of rural health."

About Microsoft Rural Health Resiliency

The Microsoft's Rural Health Resiliency (RHR) Program brings AI, Innovation and Cyber service and product discounts to rural hospitals and health providers across the US. By working directly with rural health leaders and innovators, the program accelerates tools that improve access, care continuity, and operational resilience in resource-limited settings.

About ScaleHealth

ScaleHealth partners with public health leaders, healthcare systems, and technology innovators to drive meaningful impact on underserved healthcare markets. Through curated networks, focused programs like RHAIL, and targeted engagement, ScaleHealth helps scale solutions that improve health outcomes and strengthen community health infrastructure.

Contact:
Chris Spearman
Chief Strategy Officer
ScaleHealth
contact@scalehealth.com

Laura Kreofsky
National Director, Rural Health Resiliency Program
Microsoft
RuralHealth@Microsoft.com

Chris Spearman
***@scalehealth.com
Email:***@scalehealth.com
