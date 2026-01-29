ELEVATE Accelerates Into 2026 with Product Innovations, New MSP Partners and Major Customer Wins

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.
-- Elevate SaaS, Inc. (https://www.elevatesaas.com/)
, the company that delivers world-class workforce management solutions for today's high-performing, nimble organizations, announced a series of significant enhancements to its ELEVATE VMS (vendor management system) platform, alongside a series of noteworthy MSP (managed service provider) partnerships and new customer wins. Together, these advancements underscore the company's accelerating market momentum and position the company for a strong, growth-driven start to 2026.
As Elevate SaaS continues its market strategy of serving organizations in the mid-market and above, it has strengthened its position as a collaborative, innovative and highly responsive technology partner. The company's ELEVATE VMS is driving success for its partners and customers with significant functional enhancements, including:
- Enhanced Approval Workflows – Features an innovative rule engine with the ability to configure multiple approval workflows based on cost center, business unit, work site and a number of other user attributes. This also includes support for spend-based approval workflows.
- Updates to the ELEVATE SOW Module – Aligns the user interface across the platform, and more importantly, allows for standalone SOW (statement of work) creation. This includes a simple SOW module enabling payment requests aligned to a project without the requirement of a pre-defined deliverable.
- Bill Rate-only Rate Card Operation – Includes enhancements handling bill rate-only rate cards, as the rate card can now be identified as a unique type, facilitating end-to-end management.
driven technology has further solidified Elevate SaaS' position as a leading provider of VMS solutions for the modern contingent workforce," said Elevate SaaS president and CEO, Rob Morris. "Over the past year, we welcomed an exciting roster of new partners and customers across diverse industries, each validating the strength and scalability of our platform. We're energized by their confidence in ELEVATE and look forward to empowering these organizations to transform how they manage contingent talent in 2026 and beyond."
Elevate SaaS has continued to grow its MSP partnerships, recently adding these dynamic organizations:
Suna Workforce Management (SWM) (https://suna.com/suna-workforce-management/
) – A managed service provider focused on contingent workforce management, workforce compliance and payroll services for enterprise organizations.
Peoplelink Group (https://www.peoplelinkgroup.com/
) – A trusted force in the staffing industry, serving businesses and job seekers alike. Through its exclusive threefold approach to People, Process and Performance, the company delivers effective workforce solutions nationwide.
CXC Group (https://www.cxcglobal.com/)
– A global AOR/EOR payroll compliance and talent solutioning company, delivering comprehensive, end-to-end solutions across markets and workforce models.
Evoove (https://evoove.com/)
– Redefining staffing and employment, the company brings employers, staffing agencies and talent together in one streamlined, digital ecosystem.
Pinnacle Group (https://www.pinnacle1.com/)
– North America's largest diverse-owned, VMS-agnostic managed services provider.
In addition, Elevate SaaS significantly grew its distinct client portfolio with select customer wins, including:
- A provider of aerospace and space launch services
- A Fortune 500 provider of consumer goods
- A quality assurance and consulting firm
- An automotive parts distribution company
- Several food manufacturing and distribution companies
- A provider of health and wellness technology
- A debt collection and financial services firm
- A wood products and manufacturing solutions company
- A provider of glass manufacturing
- A manufacturer of specialty chemicals and advanced materials
- A provider of IT and network infrastructure solutions
- A manufacturer of medical devices and healthcare products
With the upgrades to the ELEVATE platform and the momentum it has gained with a new host of customer wins, Elevate SaaS will continue to expand its reach and provide enhanced value to its customers in the contingent talent market.