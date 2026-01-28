 
Elevate X Introduces the TowSafe™ Pushback Hook, Addressing a Long-Standing Ramp Challenge

A purpose-built solution for managing pushback communication cables when tugs offer no native attachment point
By: Elevate Aviation, LLC
 
 
GroundComm TowSafe Pushback Hook
GroundComm TowSafe Pushback Hook
LAS VEGAS - Feb. 2, 2026 - PRLog -- Elevate X, the innovation and product division of Elevate Aviation, LLC, today announced the release of the GroundComm TowSafe Pushback Hook, a purpose-built ground operations accessory designed to solve a common but often overlooked issue in pushback operations: most pushback tugs provide no intentional place to secure the pushback communication cable.

Across airports worldwide, ground crews routinely improvise—looping communication cables over mirrors, handholds, or other makeshift points—simply to keep cords off the ground during pushback. While familiar, these workarounds introduce unnecessary inconsistency, cable strain, and avoidable risk during a critical phase of ground handling.

The TowSafe Pushback Hook was developed to eliminate that improvisation.

Designed exclusively for tug and ground equipment use, TowSafe provides a secure, repeatable attachment point for pushback communication cables when no native hook exists. The result is cleaner cable management, reduced wear on communication equipment, and one less variable crews must manage during pushback operations.

"This is a problem every ground crew recognizes immediately," said Tyler Wolfe, Executive Vice President of Elevate Aviation, LLC. "It's not complicated—it's just never been solved intentionally. TowSafe is about removing guesswork from the ramp and replacing it with a purpose-built solution crews can rely on."

Built for Ground Equipment — Never the Aircraft
Elevate X emphasized that the TowSafe Pushback Hook is engineered strictly for ground equipment, including pushback tugs and approved ramp assets. It is never intended to be attached to aircraft, and its design, documentation, and training guidance reinforce that distinction.

This approach reflects Elevate X's broader product philosophy: practical, disciplined solutions rooted in real-world ramp experience, developed with safety, clarity, and operational consistency as priorities.

Small Tool, Meaningful Operational Impact
While compact in size, the TowSafe Pushback Hook addresses a daily friction point faced by crews at virtually every station. By keeping pushback communication cables elevated and controlled, the product helps reduce cable drag, prevent accidental damage, and maintain a cleaner operating environment around moving equipment.

TowSafe integrates seamlessly with existing GroundComm pushback communication systems and can be deployed across mixed tug fleets without modification, making standardization straightforward for stations and service providers.

Pre-Order and Launch Information
The GroundComm TowSafe Pushback Hook, released by Elevate X, is available for pre-order beginning February 2, 2026, with an official product launch scheduled for February 20, 2026.

Product details and pre-orders are available at:
www.thecrewhangar.com/x30

Elevate X noted that TowSafe represents the first of several upcoming solutions focused on improving ramp efficiency, equipment management, and operational standardization.

"We're focused on solving the small problems that quietly stack up on the ramp," Wolfe added. "TowSafe is the first step—and there's more coming."

About Elevate X
Elevate X is the innovation and product division of Elevate Aviation, LLC, focused on developing operationally driven tools and technologies for aviation ground operations. Products under Elevate X are built from real ramp experience, prioritizing safety, reliability, and simplicity in high-tempo airport environments.

About Elevate Aviation, LLC
Elevate Aviation, LLC, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a next-generation aviation services company specializing in ground handling, operational support, and aviation innovation. Elevate is committed to raising the standard of safety, performance, and professionalism across the aviation industry.

For more information, visit www.thecrewhangar.com/x30.
www.elevateaviation.us

