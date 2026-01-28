Elevate X Introduces the TowSafe™ Pushback Hook, Addressing a Long-Standing Ramp Challenge

A purpose-built solution for managing pushback communication cables when tugs offer no native attachment point

GroundComm TowSafe Pushback Hook

--, the innovation and product division of Elevate Aviation, LLC, today announced the release of the GroundComm TowSafe Pushback Hook, a purpose-built ground operations accessory designed to solve a common but often overlooked issue in pushback operations: most pushback tugs provide no intentional place to secure the pushback communication cable.Across airports worldwide, ground crews routinely improvise—looping communication cables over mirrors, handholds, or other makeshift points—simply to keep cords off the ground during pushback. While familiar, these workarounds introduce unnecessary inconsistency, cable strain, and avoidable risk during a critical phase of ground handling.Thewas developed to eliminate that improvisation.Designed exclusively for tug and ground equipment use, TowSafe provides a secure, repeatable attachment point for pushback communication cables when no native hook exists. The result is cleaner cable management, reduced wear on communication equipment, and one less variable crews must manage during pushback operations.Elevate X emphasized that the TowSafe Pushback Hook is engineered strictly for ground equipment, including pushback tugs and approved ramp assets. It is never intended to be attached to aircraft, and its design, documentation, and training guidance reinforce that distinction.This approach reflects Elevate X's broader product philosophy: practical, disciplined solutions rooted in real-world ramp experience, developed with safety, clarity, and operational consistency as priorities.While compact in size, the TowSafe Pushback Hook addresses a daily friction point faced by crews at virtually every station. By keeping pushback communication cables elevated and controlled, the product helps reduce cable drag, prevent accidental damage, and maintain a cleaner operating environment around moving equipment.TowSafe integrates seamlessly with existing GroundComm pushback communication systems and can be deployed across mixed tug fleets without modification, making standardization straightforward for stations and service providers.The GroundComm TowSafe Pushback Hook, released by Elevate X, is available for pre-order beginning February 2, 2026, with an official product launch scheduled for February 20, 2026.Product details and pre-orders are available at:www.thecrewhangar.com/x30Elevate X noted that TowSafe represents the first of several upcoming solutions focused on improving ramp efficiency, equipment management, and operational standardization.Elevate X is the innovation and product division of Elevate Aviation, LLC, focused on developing operationally driven tools and technologies for aviation ground operations. Products under Elevate X are built from real ramp experience, prioritizing safety, reliability, and simplicity in high-tempo airport environments.Elevate Aviation, LLC, headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a next-generation aviation services company specializing in ground handling, operational support, and aviation innovation. Elevate is committed to raising the standard of safety, performance, and professionalism across the aviation industry.For more information, visit www.thecrewhangar.com/x30.www.elevateaviation.us