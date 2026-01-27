News By Tag
Hope Services' Inaugural 2026 Construction Graduating Class Is Building A Bright Future
Empowering individuals through hands-on training, certification, and opportunity
By: Hope Services
The four graduates—Gabriel Quin, Bo Robinson, Diamante Dejesus, and Terrance Hill—successfully completed the 80-hour National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) certification course, which began on January 5, 2026. Two of the graduates will be entering the workforce through On-the-Job Training (OJT) opportunities, while the other two have secured apprenticeships with Florida Masonry.
"Graduating four individuals from our NCCER Core Construction Program represents more than the completion of a class; it represents opportunity, confidence, and a real pathway to employment,"
The course, taught by Vocational Training Specialist Bobby Reyes, combines classroom instruction with hands-on learning. Students gained experience using tools, practicing safety protocols, and completing 14 hours of on-site work with Habitat for Humanity. The NCCER certification is nationally recognized and demonstrates each graduate's skills and readiness to employers in the construction industry.
Hope Services extends its gratitude to CareerSource Pasco Hernando and the Community Foundation Tampa Bay for sponsoring the construction program and covering training costs for participants. Caldas also played a key role in launching the organization's Second Chance Program, which provides justice-impacted individuals with construction and culinary training opportunities to help break the cycle of incarceration.
In addition to its Construction and Culinary Arts programs, Hope Services offers certification in Retail and Hospitality using a similar hands-on and classroom-based approach. The organization also provides Pre-Placement Training and Self-Advocacy courses, as well as access to assistive technology through its partnership with the Florida Alliance for Assistive Services and Technology (FAAST). Hope Services' employment specialists work one-on-one with participants across West-Central Florida to help them identify their strengths and build meaningful careers.
Hope Services also hosts an annual prom-style event called Dance Your Dream which is an inclusive, high-energy evening designed for individuals ages 14 and older on April 18, 2026. This year's event will be at Westly Chapel District Park from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit Hope Services' Life Skills and Vocational Training Center, which provides hands-on, nationally recognized certification programs.
To register or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit:
www.hopegetsjobs.org/
Based in Land O' Lakes, Florida, Hope Services provides life skills education and nationally recognized vocational training to individuals living with disabilities and those facing barriers to employment. In partnership with Vocational Rehabilitation (VR), CareerSource, and other community organizations, Hope Services serves regions across West-Central Florida—empowering individuals to build confidence, discover purpose, and pursue meaningful careers.
Learn more about Hope Services at www.hopegetsjobs.org.
For more information, contact Toyita Rivera at office@hopegetsjobs.org or (813) 907-3731.
