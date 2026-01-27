News By Tag
Brookmont Capital Ventures Launches Hawthorne Mason: Single-Family Rentals
New real estate division combines SFR investment fund,BTR development expertise
Hawthorne Mason combines institutional investment experience, technology-enabled analytics, and disciplined underwriting principles to address growing demand for professionally managed rental homes throughout the Washington, DC — Maryland — Virginia (DMV) region and select national markets.
Responding to Shifting Housing Preferences
"As housing preferences shift and institutional capital continues to flow into rental-oriented residential strategies, there is a compelling opportunity to create value through well-located build-to-rent and single-family rental investments that are thoughtfully underwritten and professionally operated," said Jerry Millington, Chief Investment Officer of Hawthorne Mason and Co-Founder of The Brookmont Companies. "Hawthorne Mason extends Brookmont's advisory DNA into execution-oriented investment and operating strategies that meet both market demand and investor return expectations."
Hawthorne Mason SFR Fund I: Targeting High-Quality Rental Homes in the DMV
Hawthorne Mason's initial investment vehicle, the Hawthorne Mason SFR Fund I, is an early-stage single-family rental fund targeting high-quality homes in supply-constrained, high-income neighborhoods throughout the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The fund's investment thesis emphasizes:
Beyond direct investment activities, Hawthorne Mason delivers strategic real estate advisory services that leverage Brookmont Capital Ventures' established track record in capital markets and transaction structuring. Advisory capabilities include:
Leadership and Strategic Positioning
Hawthorne Mason's leadership team brings multidisciplinary experience across real estate investment, residential development, property operations, and capital markets advisory. The platform is positioned to partner with institutional investors, family offices, and development sponsors pursuing build-to-rent, single-family rental, and other rental-oriented residential strategies.
About Hawthorne Mason
Hawthorne Mason is a modern real estate investment and advisory platform focused on build-to-rent communities, single-family rental home acquisitions, and comprehensive development and advisory services. Powered by institutional experience and data-driven market insights, Hawthorne Mason delivers disciplined investment strategies, rigorous valuation analysis, and actionable intelligence to investors and developers navigating today's residential rental markets. Learn more at https://hawthornemason.com.
Contact
Brookmont Capital Ventures/ Hawthorne Mason
***@brookmontcapital.net
