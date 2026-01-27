News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Horizon Congo Mining S.A. Joins FasterCapital EquityPilot to Accelerate DRC Investment
Partnership supports infrastructure, mining, energy and real estate projects aligned with international standards
Austin, Texas & Dubai, UAE –
Horizon Congo and FasterCapital today announced a strategic partnership through the EquityPilot program to accelerate investments and commercial development across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The collaboration pairs Horizon Congo's project pipeline with FasterCapital's global investor network, mentorship, and go-to-market resources to unlock infrastructure, mining, hydrocarbons, and real estate opportunities in the DRC and regional markets.
Market Opportunity & Problem Statement
The DRC sits at the intersection of rising global demand for critical minerals, energy, and African urbanization, yet faces chronic infrastructure gaps, limited capital access, and fragmented project execution. Investors increasingly seek scalable, de-risked opportunities that combine strong governance, environmental responsibility, and credible local partnerships. Horizon Congo addresses these challenges by assembling investable project cohorts aligned with international standards, filling a critical gap for ethically managed, large-scale development in Central Africa.
Startup Solution & Differentiation
Horizon Congo is a multi-sector project development initiative focused on financing and delivering transformative transportation, mining, hydrocarbons, and mixed-use real estate projects across the DRC. Its execution model blends public-private partnerships, joint ventures with local stakeholders, and technology-enabled operations to reduce execution risk and environmental impact. The initiative emphasizes sustainable practices, local workforce development, and transparent governance. Early-stage project agreements and stakeholder memoranda demonstrate traction with government and community partners.
FasterCapital Partnership Value
Through FasterCapital's EquityPilot program, Horizon Congo gains access to targeted seed and growth-stage capital introductions, structured mentorship, financial modeling support, and investor-ready commercialization roadmaps. FasterCapital's selective vetting process and global investor syndicate enhance institutional credibility and support engagement with development finance institutions. The partnership establishes a 12–18 month acceleration roadmap for priority projects, including milestones for permitting, joint venture formation, and initial capital close.
Executive Quotes
"Horizon Congo presents the combination of technical project design and strong local partnership that institutional investors require," said Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital. "The EquityPilot program can meaningfully de-risk these assets and accelerate capital deployment while maintaining sustainability and shared economic benefit."
"Our mission is to lay the groundwork for responsible and scalable development across the DRC," said Louison Uchama, Founder and CEO of Horizon Congo. "This partnership with FasterCapital validates our approach and fast-tracks our ability to convert resource potential into inclusive economic growth."
Growth Trajectory & Future Plans
Near-term priorities include advancing flagship transport corridors, securing mining joint venture term sheets, and piloting renewable energy integrations at project sites. Horizon Congo will pursue phased capital raises tied to project milestones while expanding on-the-ground delivery teams across key provinces. Over the long term, the initiative aims to catalyze a diversified DRC economy and strengthen regional trade connectivity.
About Horizon Congo
Horizon Congo is a multi-sector project development initiative dedicated to unlocking sustainable economic growth in the Democratic Republic of Congo through infrastructure, mining, hydrocarbons, and real estate projects. Founded to combine strong local partnerships with international governance, ESG, compliance, and investment standards, Horizon Congo advances ethically managed and investor-ready development opportunities designed for long-term impact.
About FasterCapital
FasterCapital is a global venture builder and online incubator dedicated to co-funding and co-founding innovative startups worldwide. Established in 2014, FasterCapital supports startups through funding assistance, business development, and technical support. The EquityPilot program helps early-stage initiatives build scalable solutions through mentorship, strategic guidance, and access to a global investor network.
📌 MEDIA & COMPANY CONTACT (AJOUT – CONFORME)
Company: Horizon Congo Mining S.A.
Address: Avenue Colonel Mondjiba, No. 372, Commune de la Gombe, Kinshasa, 01204, Democratic Republic of Congo
Email: media@horizoncongomininggroup.com
Website: https://www.horizoncongomining.com
Google Maps: https://maps.google.com/?
Media Contact (FasterCapital):
Name: Lydia Zeng
Email: lydia.zeng@fastercapital.com
Phone: +1 (512) 400-0256
Website: https://www.fastercapital.com
Media Contact
Horizon Congo Mining S.A. – Media Relations
media@horizoncongomininggroup.com
+243 824 082 852
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse