Visions Museum Of Textile Art Announces Five New Exhibitions This Winter 2026
Mid-February Openings Highlight the Breadth and Diversity of Contemporary Textile Art
Four exhibitions will be presented at Visions Museum of Textile Art, with an additional exhibition hosted at Cygnet Theatre's The Joan. Both venues are located in Arts District Liberty Station.
In VMOTA's Camille and Vanessa Gallery, I Find Little Treasures by Vanessa Freitag (Feb. 14 – June 20, 2026) features medium-format textile objects and sculptures that explore fragmented landscapes constructed through sewing, weaving, and crochet. Drawing from found domestic objects gathered in bazaars, antique shops, and public markets, Freitag's work reflects on memory, belonging and displacement through tactile, sculptural environments.
Also on view, CYANOTYPE (Feb. 14 – June 20, 2026) brings together four artists who reimagine the historic photographic process known for its distinctive blue imagery. Through innovative approaches to material and process, the exhibition expands the cyanotype's expressive possibilities within contemporary textile art.
San Diego Textile Scene (Feb. 14 – June 20, 2026), on display in the Dr. Sandra Ann Edwin Gallery, celebrates the region's vibrant community of textile artists while honoring the area's deep-rooted textile traditions, which trace back to the Indigenous Kumeyaay people. Featured artists Jean Benelli, Monica Loss, Rebecca Smith, Nancy Lemke, Sue Britt, and Angela D'Amico were selected through Visions Museum's 2026 art call and represent a range of techniques and artistic voices that bridge tradition and innovation.
In VMOTA's Spotlight Gallery, Fiber Weavings by Patti Chamberlin (Feb. 14 – June 20, 2026), sponsored by The Glen at Scripps Ranch, showcases woven works created from gathered pine needles and natural materials. Chamberlin's intuitive process explores texture, form and movement, highlighting the dialogue between traditional craft practices and contemporary design.
At Cygnet Theatre, Visions Museum will present a companion exhibition in the theatre's art gallery in conjunction with the San Diego premiere of Brian Quijada's Somewhere Over the Border (Feb. 18–March 15, 2026). The exhibition brings together textile-based works by artists with strong cross-border connections, exploring themes of family, perseverance, creativity and the immigrant experience. Featured works include Sew Loka (Claudia Rodriguez-Biezunski)
"These exhibitions reflect VMOTA's commitment to creating meaningful dialogue through textile art—connecting tradition, contemporary practice, and community," said Katrina Bruins, executive director of Visions Museum of Textile Art. "We're especially proud to collaborate with Cygnet Theatre to expand the storytelling of Somewhere Over the Border and amplify voices from our binational region that speak to shared experiences of migration, resilience, and belonging."
Exhibitions at Visions Museum of Textile Art are open during regular museum hours. Admission is free with a suggested donation. The exhibition at Cygnet Theatre's art gallery is open to theatre patrons beginning 1 hour before the start of the performance.
For more information, please visit vmota.org
About Visions Museum of Textile Art
Visions Museum of Textile Art celebrates and advances contemporary quilting and textile art through exhibitions that explore cultural traditions, contemporary relevance and innovative creativity. By fostering connection, dialogue and inspiration, the museum empowers individuals to engage with the evolving practice of textile art and builds a community that values diversity, creativity and shared experiences.
Visions Museum of Textile Art
Joel Ellazar
***@vmota.org
