O'Hanlon Kitchen & Bath to Showcase New Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Expertise at Spring Home Shows

By: O'Hanlon Kitchen & Bath
 
WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. - Jan. 29, 2026 - PRLog -- O'Hanlon Kitchen & Bath is excited to attend five spring home shows across Maryland and Pennsylvania. O'Hanlon is a top kitchen and bath remodeling company serving South Central Pennsylvania and the greater Baltimore, Maryland area. Each home show is designed to help homeowners imagine their dream spaces and meet the expert team.

York Home & Garden Show
February 6th, 7th, & 8th
Friday 4 - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 7 pm, Sunday 10 am - 3 pm
York Expo Center: 334 Carlisle Road, York, PA 17404
Both #: 2218
Free Parking
Admission: General $8; children 18 and under are free.

Adams County Home Show
February 20th & 21st
Friday 3 pm - 8 pm, Saturday 9 am - 5 pm
WW II American Experience: 845 Crooked Creek Lane, Gettysburg, PA 17325
Booth #: 6
Admission: TBD

MD Home + Garden Show
February 28th & March 1st
March 6th, 7th, & 8th
Saturday 10 am - 7 pm & Sunday 10 am - 6 pm
Friday 10 am - 6 pm, Saturday 10 am - 7 pm, Sunday 10 am - 6 pm
Timonium Fair Grounds: 2200 York Road, Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
Booth #: 1105
Admission: Adults (at the door) $12.00, Adults (online) $10.00, Senior Citizens 60+ (at the door) $10.00, Senior Citizens 60+ (online) $8.00, Children 6-12  $3.00, Children Ages 5 & Under  FREE

PA Home + Garden Show
March 5th, 6th, 7th, & 8th
Thursday 12 pm  - 8 pm, Friday 10 am - 8 pm, Saturday 10 am - 8 pm, & Sunday 10 am - 6 pm
PA Farm Show Complex: 2300 North Cameron Street, Harrisburg, PA 17110
Booth #: 102
Admission: Adults 13+ $11.00, Adults Online until 2/26/26 $9.00, Children Ages 12 & Under Free.

Suburban Maryland Spring Home Show
April 18th & 19th
Saturday 10 am - 8 pm and Sunday 10 am - 5 pm
Howard County Fair Grounds: 2210 Fairgrounds Road, West Friendship, MD 21794
Boot #: TBD
Free parking
Admission: Free with online purchase, $10 at the door.

"We are so excited to attend five home shows this spring to show homeowners just how we can bring their dream spaces to life," said Jessi O'Hanlon, owner of O'Hanlon Kitchen & Bath.

For more information on their upcoming home shows, visit ohanlonkitchens.com. Stop by O'Hanlon Kitchen & Bath's booths to learn how you can remodel your home in 2026.

About O'Hanlon Kitchen & Bath
O'Hanlon Kitchen & Bath is a premier remodeling company serving South Central Pennsylvania and the greater Baltimore, Maryland area. With over 25 years of experience, the company specializes in transforming kitchens and bathrooms with high-quality materials, expert craftsmanship, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.

Contact
Jessi O'Hanlon
***@okitchens.com
