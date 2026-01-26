 
Meet Our Founder & CEO Behind Fashion Sourcing: Laurent Gabay

By:
 
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 26, 2026 - PRLog -- At the heart of Fashion Sourcing is Laurent Gabay, a fashion industry veteran with decades of hands-on experience turning bold ideas into global success stories.

In 2008, Laurent launched Ultra Cool Kolor Shades, a trend-setting eyewear label that quickly became a worldwide phenomenon—worn by celebrities and selling over one million pairs in under six months. This breakout success laid the foundation for what would come next: a smarter, faster, and more efficient way to source fashion globally.

Driven by a mission to modernize the industry, Laurent founded Fashion Sourcing—now a leading B2B e-commerce sourcing platform and a true one-stop solution for all apparel needs, serving brands around the world.

A Complete One-Stop Shop for Fashion Brands

Fashion Sourcing offers an unmatched product range, producing over 5,000 styles across apparel, accessories, and textiles for men, women, kids, and infants. Whether brands are building core collections or launching trend-driven capsules, everything is handled under one roof.

Our product categories include:
  • Everyday essentials: T-shirts, polos, tanks, hoodies, sweatshirts
  • Activewear & athleisure: Performance tops, leggings, sports bras, tracksuits, outerwear
  • Casual & lifestyle: Shirts, knitwear, denim, loungewear
  • Dressy & formal wear: Tailored shirts, blazers, trousers, dresses, formal sets
  • Seasonal & outerwear: Jackets, coats, windbreakers
  • Accessories & textiles: Bags, caps, scarves, and custom fabric developments

From concept to completion, Fashion Sourcing manages design development, fabric sourcing, sampling, production, and quality control, ensuring consistency, speed, and exceptional value at every stage.

Why Brands Choose Fashion Sourcing

Fashion Sourcing goes beyond traditional sourcing—it delivers a strategic competitive advantage. As a full-scale manufacturing partner, the company simplifies complex supply chains, reduces risk, and dramatically shortens time-to-market.

A key differentiator is Fashion Sourcing's extensive manufacturing network across Asia, with fully operational hubs in China, India, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Vietnam, and additional sourcing regions. This multi-country footprint gives brands unmatched flexibility and control.

This global model allows brands to:
  • Place production in the region best suited for each product category
  • Minimize supply-chain disruptions and respond quickly to market changes
  • Scale seamlessly from small development runs to high-volume production
  • Maintain consistent quality, compliance, and ethical standards

With experienced on-the-ground teams and direct factory relationships, Fashion Sourcing eliminates unnecessary middlemen—delivering better pricing, faster production, and superior quality compared to fragmented or single-country sourcing solutions.

The Smarter Way to Source Fashion

By combining global manufacturing power, deep product expertise, and a digital B2B platform, Fashion Sourcing enables brands to move faster, produce smarter, and compete more effectively in today's fast-paced fashion landscape.

With best-in-class quality, competitive pricing, and full-service manufacturing under one roof, Fashion Sourcing gives brands the confidence to focus on what matters most: building strong collections and growing their business.

This is why Fashion Sourcing is trusted by fashion brands worldwide—and why it remains the smartest choice for all your sourcing needs.

Meet the experts at Fashion Sourcing

🌐https://www.fashion-sourcing.com
End
Email:***@fashion-sourcing.com Email Verified
Tags:Laurent Gabay
Industry:Apparel
Location:Miami Beach - Florida - United States
Page Updated Last on: Jan 26, 2026
