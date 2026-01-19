News By Tag
Winners Announced for 2026 International Juried Exhibition at The Center for Contemporary Art
Juror Donna Gustafson selected 55 pieces from the more than 800 entries received from 304 artists from across the United States and Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Poland, and Salmiya. The quality of the entries was very high, and made for a challenging task for the juror. Exhibiting Artists are: Peter Arakawa (Edison, NJ), Charlene Asato (Mountain View, HI), Constance K. Bassett (Stockton, NJ), Richard Begbie (Allentown, PA), Jagdish Bhavsar (Basking Ridge, NJ), Kenneth Blahut (Galloway, NJ), Annalena Bohach (Somerville, NJ), Elizabeth Caputo (Massapequa, NY), Andrew Chalfen (Philadelphia, PA), Leela Corman (Providence, RI), Daniel Cosentino (Morristown, NJ), Daniel Dallmann (Philadelphia, PA), Elizabeth de Bethune (Yonkers, NY), James DePietro (Allentown, PA), Finley Doyle (New York, NY), Jasper Eyrich-Bingham (Silver City, NM), Siavash Golkar (New York, NY), Toby Lee Greenberg (New York, NY), Jamie Greenfield (Lawrenceville, NJ), Bridget Hurley (Neptune, NJ), Jee Hwang (Hays, KS), Mercedes Ingenito (Budd Lake, NJ), Natalie Jackson (Peoria, IL), Victoria Jeffers (Califon, NJ), Megan Klim (Jersey City, NJ), Sandra Koberlein (Pennsville, NJ), Snehal Lakkad (Succasunna, NJ), David LaPalombara (Athens, OH), Mary Ann Lomonaco (Larchmont, NY), Emily Loughlin (Stockton, NJ), Maria Domenica Lupo (Roseland, NJ), Bridey McGlynn (Northborough, MA), Michael Mirabito (Forty Fort, PA), Chris Moras (Houston, TX), Peloloca (Brooklyn, NY), Bermuda Pierre (Linden, NJ), Adam Pitt (Tenafly, NJ), Howard Pohl (Lindenhurst, NY), Thomas Porett (Ardmore, PA), Claudia Ravaschiere (Dedham, MA), Patrick Rosal (Rahway, NJ), Sandra Scicchitani (Langhorne, PA), Michelle Silver (Cold Spring, NY), Jack Straton (Portland, OR), Jayne Struble (Wayne, PA), Ann Vollum (South Orange, NJ), Jeremy Waak (Lancaster, PA), Sarah Walko (Hoboken, NJ), Andrzej Wasilewski (Poznań, Poland), Glen Wilbert (Arlington, TX), Cheryl Patton Wu (Cape May, NJ), Fedra Yazdi (Kenmore, WA).
Three artists were awarded cash prizes:
First Prize: Andrzej Wasilewski (Poznań, Poland), The Hole
Second Prize: Andrew Chalfen (Philadelphia, PA), The Structure of Smoke
Third Prize: Elizabeth de Bethune (Yonkers, NY), Manuela Soares and Jeanne Betancourt - Out in Orient
In addition, Andrew Chalfen (Philadelphia, PA) was awarded a solo exhibition at The Center for Contemporary Art by The Center's exhibitions committee.
When speaking about her selection process Juror Donna Gustafson wrote, "While the decisions made were specific to each work, there are themes that run through the exhibition. These include images of the natural world, crowds, portraits, imaginary and real journeys, calls to justice, and abstraction compositions that range from expressionist to geometric. The wide range of interests and imagination make this show both unpredictable and remarkably full-bodied."
Donna Gustafson is a free-lance curator, critic, and writer based in New Jersey. Previously she served as Chief Curator at the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University, Director of Exhibitions at the Hunterdon Art Museum, and Chief Curator at the American Federation of Arts in New York. She has a PhD in Art History.
Photo Caption: Pictured top left: Andrew Chalfen (Philadelphia, PA), The Structure of Smoke, Pictured right: Elizabeth de Bethune (Yonkers, NY), Manuela Soares and Jeanne Betancourt - Out in Orient Pictured bottom: Andrzej Wasilewski (Poznań, Poland), The Hole
The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at https://www.ccabedminster.org
