 
News By Tag
* Exhibition
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Bedminster
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2026
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
25242322212019

Winners Announced for 2026 International Juried Exhibition at The Center for Contemporary Art

By:
 
 
International Juried Exhibition Award Winners
International Juried Exhibition Award Winners
BEDMINSTER, N.J. - Jan. 23, 2026 - PRLog -- The Center for Contemporary Art's 2026 International Juried Exhibition is on view January 30 - March 29, 2026.

Juror Donna Gustafson selected 55 pieces from the more than 800 entries received from 304 artists from across the United States and Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Poland, and Salmiya. The quality of the entries was very high, and made for a challenging task for the juror. Exhibiting Artists are: Peter Arakawa (Edison, NJ), Charlene Asato (Mountain View, HI), Constance K. Bassett (Stockton, NJ), Richard Begbie (Allentown, PA), Jagdish Bhavsar (Basking Ridge, NJ), Kenneth Blahut (Galloway, NJ), Annalena Bohach (Somerville, NJ), Elizabeth Caputo (Massapequa, NY), Andrew Chalfen (Philadelphia, PA), Leela Corman (Providence, RI), Daniel Cosentino (Morristown, NJ), Daniel Dallmann (Philadelphia, PA), Elizabeth de Bethune (Yonkers, NY), James DePietro (Allentown, PA), Finley Doyle (New York, NY), Jasper Eyrich-Bingham (Silver City, NM), Siavash Golkar (New York, NY), Toby Lee Greenberg (New York, NY), Jamie Greenfield (Lawrenceville, NJ), Bridget Hurley (Neptune, NJ), Jee Hwang (Hays, KS), Mercedes Ingenito (Budd Lake, NJ), Natalie Jackson (Peoria, IL), Victoria Jeffers (Califon, NJ), Megan Klim (Jersey City, NJ), Sandra Koberlein (Pennsville, NJ), Snehal Lakkad (Succasunna, NJ), David LaPalombara (Athens, OH), Mary Ann Lomonaco (Larchmont, NY), Emily Loughlin (Stockton, NJ), Maria Domenica Lupo (Roseland, NJ), Bridey McGlynn (Northborough, MA), Michael Mirabito (Forty Fort, PA), Chris Moras (Houston, TX), Peloloca (Brooklyn, NY), Bermuda Pierre (Linden, NJ), Adam Pitt (Tenafly, NJ), Howard Pohl (Lindenhurst, NY), Thomas Porett (Ardmore, PA), Claudia Ravaschiere (Dedham, MA), Patrick Rosal (Rahway, NJ), Sandra Scicchitani (Langhorne, PA), Michelle Silver (Cold Spring, NY), Jack Straton (Portland, OR), Jayne Struble (Wayne, PA), Ann Vollum (South Orange, NJ), Jeremy Waak (Lancaster, PA), Sarah Walko (Hoboken, NJ), Andrzej Wasilewski (Poznań, Poland), Glen Wilbert (Arlington, TX), Cheryl Patton Wu (Cape May, NJ), Fedra Yazdi (Kenmore, WA).

Three artists were awarded cash prizes:

First Prize: Andrzej Wasilewski (Poznań, Poland), The Hole

Second Prize: Andrew Chalfen (Philadelphia, PA), The Structure of Smoke

Third Prize: Elizabeth de Bethune (Yonkers, NY), Manuela Soares and Jeanne Betancourt - Out in Orient

In addition, Andrew Chalfen (Philadelphia, PA) was awarded a solo exhibition at The Center for Contemporary Art by The Center's exhibitions committee.

When speaking about her selection process Juror Donna Gustafson wrote, "While the decisions made were specific to each work, there are themes that run through the exhibition. These include images of the natural world, crowds, portraits, imaginary and real journeys, calls to justice, and abstraction compositions that range from expressionist to geometric. The wide range of interests and imagination make this show both unpredictable and remarkably full-bodied."

Donna Gustafson is a free-lance curator, critic, and writer based in New Jersey. Previously she served as Chief Curator at the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University, Director of Exhibitions at the Hunterdon Art Museum, and Chief Curator at the American Federation of Arts in New York. She has a PhD in Art History.

Photo Caption:  Pictured top left: Andrew Chalfen (Philadelphia, PA), The Structure of Smoke, Pictured right: Elizabeth de Bethune (Yonkers, NY), Manuela Soares and Jeanne Betancourt - Out in Orient  Pictured bottom: Andrzej Wasilewski (Poznań, Poland), The Hole

The Center is located at 2020 Burnt Mills Road in Bedminster, NJ. For further information, please visit The Center for Contemporary Art online at https://www.ccabedminster.org

Contact
Leigh Zona
***@ccabedminster.org
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@ccabedminster.org Email Verified
Tags:Exhibition
Industry:Arts
Location:Bedminster - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Center for Contemporary Art PRs
Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Most Viewed
Top Monthly News

Jan 23, 2026 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share