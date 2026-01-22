News By Tag
Transfers42 Launches VIP Loyalty Program with Customer-Driven Perks
Custom printing marketplace introduces four-tier loyalty program featuring immediate discounts up to 25% and points multipliers, with additional perks coming based on customer feedback from Little 6 Industries.
The program features four tiers—Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum—each offering progressively larger discounts and accelerated points earning through multipliers ranging from 1x to 1.75x.
"We built this program on a foundation of transparency and customer input," said Matt, founder of Little 6 Industries. "We're launching with immediate discount rewards and points multipliers, then adding perks based on what our customers tell us matters most."
Program Structure
The VIP program automatically enrolls all Transfers42 customers, with tier advancement based on annual points earned through purchases:
The points multiplier system creates compounding value for loyal customers. A Platinum member earning 1.75x points accumulates rewards 75% faster than a Bronze member on identical purchases.
Customer-Driven Development
Unlike traditional loyalty programs that launch with fixed benefits, Transfers42's approach prioritizes customer feedback in shaping future perks. The company is exploring additions including free shipping tiers, priority customer support, exclusive product access, store credit bonuses, and VIP-only designs.
"We're building this program with our customers, not for them," Matt explained. "Their input will directly influence which perks we add and when."
Industry Context
Research from industry leaders indicates loyalty programs increase customer retention rates by 25-95% and provide regular customers with 12-18% average annual savings. Transfers42's tier structure is designed to exceed these benchmarks, particularly for high-tier members.
The custom printing industry has seen increased competition from national chains and online services. Transfers42 differentiates through fast turnaround times backed by Little 6 Industries' veteran-owned values and personalized service—values now reinforced through the VIP program's commitment to customer-driven benefits.
About Transfers42 and Little 6 Industries LLC
Transfers42.com is the e-commerce platform for Little 6 Industries LLC, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business based in Maricopa, Arizona. The company provides custom printing services including DTF (Direct-to-Film)
Customers can check their current VIP tier status and explore available rewards through their account dashboard at https://transfers42.com
For more information about the VIP Loyalty Program or to provide feedback on desired perks, visit https://transfers42.com
Contact
Matt Harvey
***@little6llc.com
