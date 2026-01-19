News By Tag
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties Reflects on a Year of Impact
Since 1975, CONTACT has remained committed to its mission of ensuring that no one feels alone in moments of distress. That mission continued to guide the organization throughout the past year as it served individuals across Ocean and Monmouth Counties and beyond through its helpline, online resources, and community programming.
CONTACT's digital presence played a critical role in expanding access to support in 2025. The organization recorded more than 7,200 website visits from 5,835 unique visitors, reaching individuals across New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, California, and other states. Most notably, 230 calls for help were placed directly through the CONTACT website, underscoring the importance of accessible, online pathways to emotional support. The organization recorded 39,992 incoming hotline calls in total for the year.
Throughout the year, CONTACT connected with the local community through several successful fundraising and awareness events. Annual gatherings like the Spring Luncheon & Gift Auction, 5K Run & Race Walk, Psychic Night and Holiday Gift Wrapping Event returned, and CONTACT debuted a new event: the Women's Invitational Pickleball Tournament. These events raised critical funds and reinforced CONTACT's mission to reduce isolation and promote mental health awareness.
As always, volunteers remained at the heart of CONTACT's work. In 2025, the organization hosted two volunteer training sessions to prepare new listeners to serve the community. CONTACT also proudly honored longtime volunteer Carol Weshnak, who reached the extraordinary milestone of 40 years of volunteer service with the organization. "You will make a difference in a caller's life," Weshnak shared with future volunteers. "Anyone who takes the training never regrets the time spent."
Beyond volunteer support, CONTACT benefitted from strong community partnerships and fundraising efforts this year. The organization participated in programs like OceanFirst Bank's CommUNITYFirst Program, Boscov's Friends Helping Friends, and Stop & Shop Giving's Community Bag Program, along with regular donations and grant support to sustain its services.
As CONTACT reflects on 50 years of service, the organization is also looking ahead. In celebration of this historic milestone, CONTACT will host its 50th Anniversary Gala in March 2026, bringing together supporters, partners, and community leaders to honor the past and invest in the future of the organization's mission.
With continued volunteer engagement, community partnerships, and donor support, CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties remains steadfast in its commitment to answering the call for help and ensuring a listening ear is always available, today and for generations to come.
If you need to talk this year, CONTACT is here to listen. Call an empathetic, trained volunteer at 732-240-6100.
About CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties
CONTACT of Ocean & Monmouth Counties is a non-profit charitable organization that provides trained telephone listeners who respond to human needs 24 hours every day. This volunteer-based organization offers free confidential crisis intervention, information on available resources, and referrals to community services. To learn more, visit https://contactoceanmonmouth.org.
Roxanne Palladino, Design 446
***@design446.com
