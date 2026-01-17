 
Snowbird Technologies Integrates Meltio Engine Blue into Containerized Hybrid Manufacturing System

By:
 
 
Samm Tech With Meltio Engine Blue
Samm Tech With Meltio Engine Blue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 22, 2026 - PRLog -- Jacksonville (Florida, USA) and Linares (Spain), January 22nd, 2026 – Snowbird Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of expeditionary advanced manufacturing solutions, and Meltio, a disruptive laser metal deposition technology manufacturer, announce a next-generation containerized hybrid manufacturing solution for defense, capable of producing and repairing critical components directly at the point-of-need, integrating the Meltio Engine Blue into Snowbird's next-generation deployable system.

Designed for deployment just in time, Snowbird's next-generation SAMM Tech platform is a forward-deployable hybrid manufacturing system powered by the Meltio Engine Blue. Housed within a ruggedized container, the system features a patented gantry-

mounted hybrid manufacturing cell and combines additive and subtractive capabilities to deliver on-demand repair, replacement, and prototype production in austere conditions.

SAMM Tech, powered by the Meltio Engine Blue, delivers expeditionary metal manufacturing at the point of need. It reduces supply chain dependency, increases mission readiness, and enables critical repair and production in remote and contested environments. This integrated solution supports advanced hybrid material processing, enabling fabrication in both metal and plastic, while ensuring safety, reliability, and supply chain resilience.

The system is designed for rapid deployment and global mobility, fully compatible with existing military logistics infrastructure. Its modular and robust construction allows it to operate in extreme land and maritime conditions, giving defense forces the ability to manufacture, repair, and sustain mission-critical components closer to the battlefield, reducing lead times, material waste, and dependence on centralized supply chains. Powered by Meltio Engine Blue, the system supports a wide range of industrial metals, including aluminum, titanium, and marine-grade bronze, materials critical for defense and naval applications, enabling reliable production and repair of structural and functional components in deployed environments.

This collaboration reinforces Meltio's growing presence within defense and expeditionary manufacturing, where hybrid solutions combining additive and subtractive processes are increasingly recognized as key enablers for operational sustainment and readiness. Snowbird's SAMM Tech platform, powered by Meltio technology, has already demonstrated its value in real-world naval operations, including the rapid repair of a reverse osmosis pump aboard a U.S. Navy vessel—preventing an early return to port and restoring freshwater generation capabilities within hours. Meltio's wire-laser metal additive manufacturing technology has also been adopted across multiple defense programs worldwide, including deployments with military and naval forces to support onboard manufacturing, forward repair, and supply chain resilience.

Snowbird and Meltio will present this new hybrid, containerized manufacturing solution at the 10th Annual Military Additive Manufacturing Summit & Technology Showcase (MILAM) (https://www.militaryam.com/), taking place February 3–5, 2026, in Tampa, Florida, at booth #125. As the largest military-focused additive manufacturing event in North America, MILAM serves as a strategic forum for government, defense, and industry leaders to explore how advanced manufacturing technologies are being deployed across the Joint Force.

"This collaboration further validates the role of laser-wire directed energy deposition technology in the most demanding defense environments. By integrating the Meltio Engine Blue into our next-generation SAMM Tech platform, we are demonstrating how laser-wire DED can deliver reliable, repeatable hybrid manufacturing at the point of need, enabling critical repair and production where traditional supply chains and infrastructure are unavailable." said Scott Morse, Chief Executive at Snowbird Technologies.

From Meltio's perspective, the collaboration further validates the role of laser-wire DED technology in demanding defense environments.

"Defense organizations require manufacturing solutions that are reliable, flexible, and deployable," said Gabriel Ortiz, America's Channel Manager at Meltio. "Integrating the Meltio Engine Blue into Snowbird's containerized system demonstrates how our technology can support expeditionary operations, helping defense users strengthen supply chain resilience and maintain operational readiness in the most challenging environments."

By combining Snowbird's expertise in deployable manufacturing systems with Meltio's industrial metal additive technology, this new hybrid solution underscores the accelerating adoption of deployable, point-of-need manufacturing across defense, security, and government operations.

About Snowbird Technologies

Snowbird Technologies is a U.S.-based provider of expeditionary advanced manufacturing and logistics solutions for defense, government, and industrial customers. The company specializes in deployable, ruggedized systems that enable hybrid additive and subtractive manufacturing at the point of need, supporting sustainment, repair, and operational readiness in austere and contested environments. Snowbird's technologies are designed to reduce supply chain dependency, increase resilience, and deliver mission-critical capabilities wherever they are required.

About Meltio

Meltio takes metal additive manufacturing to the next level by developing high-performance, affordable, and easy-to-use metal 3D printing solutions using wire-laser metal deposition technology. Meltio's mission is to make industrial metal 3D printing more accessible, reliable, and scalable for critical industries, including defense, energy, and manufacturing.

Contact
Caroline Brown
***@snowbirdtech.com
End
Email:***@snowbirdtech.com Email Verified
Additive Manufacturing
Defense
Jacksonville - Florida - United States
Products
