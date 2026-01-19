 
Roscommon Systems Launches LIMA, an AI-powered Screen Reader for Low-vision Users

A real-time AI assistant enabling vision-impaired users to operate a computer without a mouse or keyboard.
By: ROSCOMMON SYSTEMS PTY. LTD.
 
BRISBANE, Australia - Jan. 22, 2026 - PRLog -- Roscommon Systems today launched LIMA (Low-vision Intelligent Machine Assistant), a third-generation screen reader built to empower vision-impaired users to navigate digital environments with speed and independence.

Powered by advanced AI, LIMA acts as a real-time digital assistant that allows users to operate a computer using a voice-driven system without relying on a mouse or keyboard.

Unlike traditional screen readers that relay information line by line, LIMA offers spatial and contextual interpretation of the digital content, helping users understand not just what is on screen, but how it is organised.

"With LIMA, we can enable the vision-impaired to navigate even the most complex websites and applications," said Callum Ginty, CEO and co-founder of Roscommon Systems.

"Our goal is to make interaction with technology intuitive rather than exhausting."

Bridging The Digital Employment Gap

The product was developed with employment outcomes in mind.

"We are trying to solve a very specific problem—the ability to earn a living as a person with vision impairment," Ginty said.

"If LIMA can help open up new career pathways by making digital work environments more accessible, we will consider our product a success."

Research by Australia's peak body for eye health shows vision-impaired Australians face an estimated 58 percent unemployment rate. However, according to a WebAIM Million report, more than half of the world's most visited websites still lack essential accessibility attributes.

The problem is particularly acute when engaging with dynamic websites, PDFs, and modern applications, as existing screen readers often struggle with these formats.

For vision-impaired users, this can result in a steep learning curve, frustration, and productivity loss.

"Current screen readers tell users what's on the screen, but not how elements relate to one another," Ginty said. "As a result, visiting a new website or application can take up to 15 minutes just to build a mental model of where everything is."

"LIMA was built to fix this."

Going Beyond Typical Screen Readers

While conventional screen readers often function as a linear narrator, LIMA operates as a visual interpreter, giving users a richer, more contextual experience of digital content.

Key features include:
  • Hands-free interaction, allowing users to control a computer using voice commands.
  • Advanced image recognition, describing page layout, the relative positioning of elements, and reading text embedded within images.
  • Natural, human-like speech with faster navigation, optimised for long-form use.
Co-founder Tommy Khuong said accessibility was treated as a design requirement, not an afterthought.

"LIMA Screen Reader is a companion for visually impaired users, helping them see and work with a computer independently," Khuong said. "It enables users to operate a computer alongside their peers in the digital age."

The software is available as a subscription-based download, letting users get started immediately. It will launch first on Windows, with macOS and Linux versions coming soon.

About Roscommon Systems

Roscommon Systems is an Australian technology company founded with a vision to make AI more accessible. The company's mission is to democratise access to AI, enabling people to unlock their full potential and live more meaningful lives.

Website: https://www.roscommon.systems/

Contact
ROSCOMMON SYSTEMS PTY. LTD.
hello@roscommon.systems
1300 157 869
Source:ROSCOMMON SYSTEMS PTY. LTD.
Email:***@roscommon.systems Email Verified
