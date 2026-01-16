News By Tag
Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group to Present Industry Findings on SysML v2
Webinar will reveal whether the new SysML v2 standard can successfully advance collaboration between OEMs and suppliers.
By: CIMdata
For decades, the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry has struggled with the "collaboration gap"—the friction that occurs when sharing complex system models across disparate teams and global supply chains. As the industry moves toward what experts call a "generational step forward" in systems engineering, the AD PAG, in collaboration with CIMdata, conducted extensive research to evaluate the real-world potential of SysML v2.
While the adoption of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) has accelerated dramatically, organizations have found that collaboration capabilities within modeling environments often lag behind those of traditional document-centric platforms. The release of SysML v2 in September 2025 introduced a fundamentally new modeling language and API-driven infrastructure, offering renewed optimism for advancing collaboration in MBSE.
To understand the reality, domain experts from the AD PAG investigated SysML v2's capabilities over a period of 18 months. This webinar will report their findings, offering a critical look at how the standard performs across the supply chain. While led by an A&D working group, these findings provide a crucial roadmap for any industry where integrating hardware, software, and complex supply chains is a competitive necessity.
By participating in the webinar, attendees will be able to:
According to Chris Watkins, Principal Engineer of MBSE at Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation and Team Leader for the AD PAG MBSE Collaboration working group, "The adoption of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) has grown significantly in the A&D industry over the past decade. Yet, the lack of standardization has led to fragmented solutions and inefficient collaboration between OEMs and suppliers. Because these organizations share common partners, establishing a unified approach is critical in today's competitive environment. The release of SysML v2 brings renewed optimism but is much more than a minor update to v1 and, therefore, necessitates a planned, strategic approach. In response, the A&D PLM Action Group has convened a team of domain experts to evaluate whether SysML v2 is the right solution and to explore how its implementation could be realized within the industry."
Who Should Attend?
This webinar offers critical insights for professionals operating in safety-critical and high-complexity environments. It will be of use to those in the following key functional areas:
