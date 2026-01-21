News By Tag
The Taco Spot Celebrates Grand Opening in Surprise, AZ
The Taco Spot Gears Up for Grand Opening Celebration in Surprise, Arizona
By: The Taco Spot Corporate Office
The Grand Opening celebration will feature music, exclusive opening-day specials, giveaways and fan-favorite menu items that have helped fuel The Taco Spot's rapid expansion. Guests can also witness one of the brand's most viral experiences—
Known for redefining traditional Mexican cuisine, The Taco Spot has built a loyal following through bold flavors, innovative menus and community-driven events. The Surprise location continues the brand's momentum & expansion across the Southwest and beyond.
In addition to celebrating the new location, The Taco Spot announced that it has entered early discussions with Z-Athlete Group Inc. regarding a potential multi-market expansion into Nevada, as well as a broader brand and marketing partnership. While details are still being developed, both parties see strong alignment in values, audience reach and long-term growth opportunities.
"We're incredibly excited about the Surprise opening and what it represents for our brand," said Raul Martinez, Director of Marketing & Business Development for The Taco Spot. "At the same time, we're always looking ahead, & conversations with Z-Athlete Group Inc. open the door to some very exciting possibilities—
The Surprise Grand Opening marks another milestone for The Taco Spot as it continues its mission to bring bold, crave-worthy birria and authentic Mexican food to new communities across the country.
Event Details: 01/21/2026
The Taco Spot – Surprise, AZ
Grand Opening Celebration, celebration begins at 10am
Music | Giveaways | Specials | 2pm - Birria Pizza Eating Challenge
For more information, upcoming locations, or franchise opportunities, visit https://tacospotaz.com/
About The Taco Spot:
Founded in 2020, The Taco Spot is one of the nation's fastest-growing Birria-focused fast casual restaurant concepts. Known for its bold flavors, innovative menu creations and strong community presence, The Taco Spot is rapidly expanding across the U.S. with a mission to open 1,000 locations.
About Z - Athlete Group:
Z Athlete Group, Inc. is a holding company operating a portfolio of human-performance, sports-event, and athlete-development businesses through its wholly owned subsidiaries, including the World Indoor Track & Field League ("WITFL"), which serves as the Company's primary event and competition platform. The Company leverages biomechanics, proprietary motion capture and analysis systems, and Artificial Intelligence to measure human movement, generate performance data and support training, competition and athlete-development environments across multiple sports. For more information visit www.z-athlete.com
Contact
Raul Martinez
***@aztacospot.com
