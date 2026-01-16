News By Tag
Private Equity Firm, Seekye Capital, Takes Majority Stake in DuvallWheeler LLP
Newest Acquisition Marks Seekye Capital's First Platform Investment in the Accounting Services Sector
By: Seekye Capital
Founded on the belief that accounting firms should serve as true partners in their clients' growth, DuvallWheeler has built a reputation for forward-thinking advisory services, deep technical expertise, and long-tenured client relationships. The firm is led by partners Bill Duvall, CPA, CVA, and Shannon Hagerich, CPA, MST, and operates with a philosophy that emphasizes continuous learning and client-centered outcomes.
"This is a highly successful firm with a strong foundation, and our role is to help ensure that success continues well into the future," said JT Carradice, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Seekye Capital. "DuvallWheeler has demonstrated consistent performance, disciplined leadership, and a clear commitment to its clients. Seekye is excited to support the firm's next phase of growth while preserving what already works."
"We are particularly drawn to the culture and history of DuvallWheeler,"
From the firm's perspective, the decision to partner with Seekye Capital was driven by a shared long-term vision and a desire to enhance the firm's capabilities without disrupting its culture or client service model.
"Seekye understands what has made DuvallWheeler successful and respects the way we operate," said Bill Duvall, CPA, CVA, partner at DuvallWheeler LLP. "We chose Seekye because they bring strategic insight, operational expertise, and a long-term mindset that will help us continue to grow, invest in our people, and better serve our clients for decades to come."
Seekye Capital will support DuvallWheeler with strategic resources, leadership development, and operational expertise, while maintaining the firm's client-first approach and day-to-day operations.
About DuvallWheeler LLP
DuvallWheeler LLP, a Certified Public Accounting and Consulting firm, has served clients since 1986 and has operated in its current form since 1992. Guided by the belief that traditional conventions should not limit innovation, the firm focuses on being a trusted partner in its clients' growth through technical excellence, advisory insight, and continuous learning.
Learn more at https://www.DuvallWheeler.com.
About Seekye Capital
Seekye Capital, established in 2025, helps business owners navigate seamless transitions and strategic growth while preserving their vision, values, and legacy. Whether facilitating ownership transitions, forming growth partnerships, or pursuing strategic acquisitions, the firm provides tailored solutions that ensure businesses continue to thrive. With a focus on leadership development, technology-driven growth, and performance-
For more information, visit seekyecapital.com (https://protect.checkpoint.com/
Media Contact
JT Carradice, Co-Founder, Seekye Capital
jt@seekyecapital.com
703-214-7673
