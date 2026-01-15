News By Tag
Flux AI Launches CRAISEE Teams Enterprise: First Scalable Generative AI Platform for Organizations
By: Flux AI
CRAISEE Teams Enterprise brings ideation, collaboration, and delivery into a single shared system, enabling teams to work together live while maintaining continuity, ownership, and execution awareness across projects, brands, and global markets.
Solving the Crisis of Fragmented Creative AI Workflows
As creative teams adopt generative AI across text, image, video, and audio, many organizations face a growing operational challenge: disconnected tools, lost context between ideation and execution, and limited visibility into how work actually gets delivered.
CRAISEE Teams Enterprise was built to address this challenge at the organizational level. Rather than acting as another standalone AI tool, the platform functions as a creative operating environment where teams collaborate in real time and carry work forward from idea to delivery without breaking workflow.
"Most organizations are treating AI as a collection of scattered tools rather than a core infrastructure,"
A Scalable Real-Time Creative Operating Platform
CRAISEE Teams Enterprise enables teams to move beyond simple chat interfaces and into integrated creative operating models, resulting in a single AI foundation across the organization, enabling teams to ideate, execute, and iterate inside shared creative workspaces. Conversations, iterations, and decisions are preserved, allowing teams to build together instead of handing work off between disconnected tools. It is built as a model-agnostic system to protect organizations from vendor lock in.
The platform brings image, video, audio, chat, and research into a single interface, while extending beyond asset generation into execution-aware workflows, establishing organization-
Key Enterprise Capabilities Include:
"We are shifting the conversation from single-use AI tools to operating models," added CTO Alexander Gorny. "CRAISEE Teams Enterprise is the first system that combines real-time collaboration, and global brand consistency, so teams don't just generate ideas faster, they actually ship them."
Driving Measured ROI
CRAISEE Teams Enterprise includes advanced analytics to provide CIOs and CFOs with real time insights into AI usage and value creation. By consolidating subscriptions into one predictable contract, organizations can significantly reduce overhead while increasing total creative output.
About Flux AI
Flux AI, Inc. is an emerging leader in collaborative and consumer-friendly artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California, the company's mission is to make AI intuitive, practical, and execution-focused for modern creative teams. Flux AI's growing product suite includes CRAISEE, CraiseeCam, CRAISEE Teams Enterprise, BrandChecker, and Researcher, with new releases launching weekly.
Visit us at https://www.craisee.com/
Media Contact
Flux AI
www.craisee.com/
***@flux-ai.co
+1 (213) 290-5318
End
