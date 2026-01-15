 
Safeguarding Stores, Securing Collectors: CTCA Leads the Charge in Trading Card Industry Security

CTCA is dedicated to making the trading card industry safer by setting storefront security standards, supporting retailers, and advocating for best practices—ensuring peace of mind for every shop owner, collector, and enthusiast.
By:
 
WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Jan. 19, 2026 - PRLog -- The trading card industry is rooted in passion, trust, and a shared love for collecting. As the value of trading cards continues to climb, so do the risks facing our community. In recent months, trading card stores across the country have experienced a surge in burglaries, with criminals making off with tens of thousands of dollars in high-value cards. These incidents aren't isolated—retailers from North Carolina to Michigan, and Maryland to Florida, have all faced devastating losses as thieves target our most prized collectibles.

At the Certified Trading Card Association (CTCA), we're closely monitoring these troubling developments. Our mission is to support, protect, and advocate for every member of the trading card industry. The safety of our member storefronts and the security of their inventories remain top priorities.

Our Commitment to Storefront Owners

CTCA is actively gathering data on these incidents and collaborating with law enforcement to stay ahead of emerging threats. But we know that information alone isn't enough. That's why we're developing and sharing best practices for store security—empowering every member, regardless of size or location, to take proactive steps to protect their business and customers.

Over the coming months, CTCA will roll out a series of security-focused resources designed specifically for trading card retailers. We encourage all members to participate, share experiences, and learn from one another—because we're stronger together.

Security Recommendations for High-Value Cards

While no security system is perfect, there are several steps storefront owners can take right now to minimize risk and deter theft:
  • Upgrade Display Security: Use shatter-resistant glass display cases for high-value cards, locking them with tamper-evident seals in visible areas.
  • Implement Digital Displays: Showcase your most valuable cards digitally, keeping the physical items secure in a back room or safe, only accessible for serious buyers.
  • Identity Verification: Require government-issued ID or membership verification before allowing close inspection of high-value cards.
  • Advanced Surveillance: Install modern security cameras with cloud backup, covering all entry points, display cases, and transaction areas. Display clear signage about surveillance.
  • Alarm Systems & After-Hours Security: Use monitored alarms with glass break sensors, motion detectors, and reinforced doors for after-hours protection.
  • Inventory Management: Maintain detailed records of high-value inventory, including serial numbers and photographs.
  • Staff Training: Ensure employees are trained on security protocols and know how to respond to suspicious behavior.
  • Community Awareness: Build relationships with neighboring businesses and local law enforcement for rapid response and shared vigilance.

We're Stronger Together

This recent wave of burglaries is a wake-up call for our industry. By sharing information and supporting one another, we can make our storefronts—and our community—safer. CTCA is here to help, every step of the way. If you're not yet a member, join us at thectca.org/membership (https://www.thectca.org/membership) for exclusive resources and the largest network of trading card shops. Questions or suggestions? Reach out at connect@theCTCA.org. Together, we can protect the integrity and future of the trading card industry.

Media Contact
Nick Jarman, CEO
nick@thectca.org
855-904-2822
