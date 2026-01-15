News By Tag
HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties Announces 2025 Award Recipients & Installs 2026 Leadership
By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties
The evening marked a historic milestone with the installation of Audrey Loder as the 57th President of HBADOC and only the fourth woman to hold this role in the association's 64-year history. Loder's leadership, dedication to the industry, and service to the association exemplify the organization's mission and vision for the future.
In addition to the presidential installation, HBADOC recognized excellence across its membership through the 2025 Annual Awards, honoring individuals and companies making outstanding contributions to the home building industry and local community:
Builder of the Year – BuildSense (Kendall Glaze, Ruby Reeves, Randy Lanou & Erik Mehlman)
Associate of the Year – Dave Kocienda, Southeastern Tile Connection
Affiliate of the Year – Samantha Wiersum, Sherwin Williams
Rookie of the Year – Oliver George, Voda Cleaning & Restoration
Director of the Year – Tim Sivers, Qunity
Chairman's Outstanding Service Awards – Mitch Barron, DRB Homes; Eric Chupp, Capkov Ventures; David Fitch, Fitch Lumber Company; and Dan Jewell, Thomas & Hutton.
Officers installed during the evening were:
2026 Executive Committee:
Chairman: Audrey Loder, Wilkinson Supply Company
1st Chair: David Fitch, Fitch Enterprises
2nd Chair: Matt Lawing, West & Woodall
Associate Vice Chair: Helen Frazier, Worldstone of Sanford
Treasurer: Benjamin UySmith, Prestige Financial
Immediate Past Chair: Ken Combs, CQC Home
2026 Builder Board Members:
Justin Florian, Florian Companies
Will King, Clarity Design Build
Kevin Lancaster, Abacus Builders
Juan Montes, M/I Homes
Kara Pittman, Curate Construction Company
Maggie Sparling, Chappell Residential
Nick Syros, CoCreations Construction & Design
2026 Associate Board Members:
Dan Brown, WasteAway Site Services
Patrick Byker, Morningstar Law Group
Scott Jansen, MPI Foam
Dave Kocienda, Southeastern Tile Connection
Lawrence Pittman, Enbridge Gas NC
Tim Sivers, Qunity PA
HBADOC extends its gratitude to all members, sponsors, and volunteers who contributed to a successful evening. Special thanks to Co-Event Sponsors Wendell & Mebane Building Supply and Southeastern Tile Connection, Supporting Sponsors Real Wood Floors and Voda Cleaning & Restoration of West Raleigh, ZimZoom Photobooth Sponsor Epcon Communities, and Hospitality Sponsor Total Spa Escape.
Mission Statement: The HBA of Durham, Orange and Chatham Counties promotes the American dream of home ownership through education, advocacy, and professional development. Build Better with Us.
The HBA has 700 members and is chartered to serve Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties in affiliation with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina HBA.
For more information, please call 919-265-9350 or visit https://www.hbadoc.com/
Constructive Marketing
