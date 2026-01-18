Swarm of Eyes Brings New EP "Once More Unto the Breach" Directly to Fans Via Kickstarter Campaign

Metal band Swarm of Eyes is set to unleash their new EP, "Once More Unto the Breach," using trusted crowdfunding platform Kickstarter as a destination for the band and fans to connect directly beginning Feb 10.

-- New England-based metal band Swarm of Eyes returns in 2026 with their heaviest release yet: "Once More Unto the Breach," a five-song EP packed with a thrash, doom, and death metal. But instead of taking the traditional album rollout route for their third offering, Swarm of Eyes is inviting fans to join a limited-time Kickstarter campaign to connect directly with the band, grab exclusive items, and get their music straight from the source.The EP is available to Kickstarter backers with the campaign starting February 10 and running through March 6. Digital downloads are expected to be delivered shortly after the campaign ends, while physical media ships in May (domestic) and June (international)"We miss when an album coming out was an event," observes Swarm of Eyes guitarist George O'Connor. "Lining up at midnight and popping it right into your CD or—lord help us—cassette player. Today, you send a link out into social media, hoping your fans and potential fans will find it. Bringing the album to Kickstarter allows us to throw a 25-day party for anyone who wants to join. They'll get to know us, the album, and share in the excitement. Plus, they know they're directly supporting the people who made the music and helping make the biggest possible impact."No stranger to the power of DIY, O'Connor has over 13 successful Kickstarter projects under his belt. The guitarist knows firsthand how platforms like this build trust and strengthen the bond between artist and audience."I'm a fan of the connection it can help make between creators and fans in a world where the gulf between the two keeps growing wider," O'Connor notes. "And to give our fans and backers the smoothest experience possible, we finished the album before launching."The Kickstarter campaign gives fans the option to customize their experience, choosing from a digital download, a physical copy on CD, or both. Backers can also opt for exclusive perks, including t-shirts, prior releases, and a bonus 7-song rarities EP.To bring back the excitement factor of an old school release, the band enlisted the talents of artist Justice Mitchell, who created the cover and interior art for, as well as two new Swarm of Eyes t-shirt designs featured as part of the campaign."The album is done. The t-shirts are ready to print. Both are ready to go. We've lowered the risks so backers can feel confident they'll get their rewards as fast as possible," states O'Connor.This campaign gives fans a chance to hear everything that Swarm of Eyes has created over the past 15 years. The band recently celebrated a decade-and-a-half of face-melting metal, maintaining the same original lineup featured on their 2011 debut, "Designing the Dystopia." That fresh intensity stays strong as Swarm of Eyes goes "Once More Unto the Breach."Powered by the dual-guitar assault of O'Connor and Derrik Albertelli, the brutal vocals of Randy Carter, the hard-hitting double bass of drummer Tommy Burke, and the low-end thunder of bassist Jeff Grossman. Swarm of Eyes continues to evolve while staying true to their unique sound, bringing new fans to the fold alongside longtime supporters."We're incredibly proud of these songs and how they came out," proclaims O'Connor. "Everyone gets a chance to shine, and listeners will get to hear how each member brings something unique to the table."For more information and to back the campaign on its February 10 launch date, visit the Swarm of Eyes album launch page on Kickstarter: