Kart Racing Event Welcomes Spectators to West Jacksonville's 103rd Street on January 24, 2026
North Florida Kart Club, a Jacksonville-based kart racing organization, will host a fully officiated club race event on January 24, 2026.
By: Proxy1Media
The venue offers free bleacher seating, free parking, and continuous on-track activity throughout the day. For attendees interested in a closer look, pit pass wristbands are available for $10, allowing access to the paddock area to view the karts and interact with teams. The track also hosts a variety of food-truck vendors, ranging from smashed burgers and Texas-style ribs to Mexican favorites such as burritos, tacos, and enchiladas, as well as dessert-focused trucks offering ice cream, fudge, and hot and cold coffee options.
North Florida Kart Club operates a tiered race class structure designed to grow with the racing community. Classes are officially run when three or more entries are present, and compatible classes may be combined to ensure maximum track time. The club offers a full range of 4-cycle LO206 divisions, from Kid Kart through Cadet, Junior, Senior, Senior Heavy, Masters, and Legends, along with a comprehensive lineup of 2-cycle classes including TAG Mini, Junior and Senior TAG, 100cc, Shifter, Masters, and Kid Kart. This structure allows drivers to progress naturally as age, skill, and experience advance.
Racing is open to both members and non-members. Online registration provides discounted early-entry pricing, while race-day registration is available at the track. Typical online entry pricing is $50 per driver for members and $55 for non-members, with pit passes included. Reduced Kid Kart rates are offered, additional class entries are available for $25 per class, and optional transponder rentals are available. Spectators may watch at no charge from designated viewing areas, with low-cost pit access available for those entering the gated pit areas.
North Florida Kart Club events typically attract 300-400 spectators for local races, with regional events drawing 600-800 attendees and national-level competitions exceeding 1,000 participants and fans.
The January 24 event will include food trucks, youth and adult racing divisions, leashed pets permitted, and opportunities for donations and small business sponsorships. Drivers range in age from 5 years old through competitors in their 60s, creating a broad and inclusive racing environment.
In addition to monthly local races, the club hosts regional and national competitions throughout the season. The 2026 schedule includes 12 race weekends, with the best 10 results counting toward overall season points, as well as special events such as the 206 Masters State Championship, a two-day event scheduled for April 18-19.
Those interested in attending, racing, or learning more about upcoming events, membership options, and race registration can find additional information at www.northflkarting.com.
North Florida Kart Club
10244 103rd Street Jacksonville, FL 32210
Email: NFKCINFORMATION@
Website: https://www.northflkarting.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
North Florida Kart Club is a Jacksonville-
Jeremy Yost
nfkcinformation@
