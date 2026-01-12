News By Tag
Day-to-Day Work of NOLA's Royal Family of Music, The Batistes, Continues Embracing Legacy & Vision
The Batiste Family, with Cultural Ambassador Damon Batiste, Advance a Living Legacy of Healing, Faith, and Global Cultural Connection.
NEW ORLEANS / LOS ANGELES / THE CARIBBEAN / RABAT, MOROCCO — For more than sixty years, the Batiste family—celebrated globally as New Orleans' Royal Family of Music—has carried forward a living cultural legacy rooted in faith, discipline, and service. Their influence stretches from neighborhood second lines and church sanctuaries to international stages, where their music continues to serve as a source of healing, unity, and generational continuity.
The Batiste family's reputation as NOLA's Royal Family of Music stems from an extraordinary concentration of musical talent spanning multiple generations. That legacy moves powerfully into 2026 through a series of cultural milestones and global initiatives led in part by musician and cultural ambassador Damon Batiste, founder of the New Orleans South Africa Connection (NOSACONN).
The family's musical lineage began in the 1960s with David (Russell) Batiste Sr., who formed the pioneering band David and the Gladiators. His leadership established the foundation for a multigenerational tradition that shaped New Orleans funk, jazz, gospel, and R&B. David's influence was reflected through the work of his late son, Hall of Fame drummer Russell Batiste Jr. His son Damon joins him on stage carrying on the musical tradition; plus, among the many musical family members, his nephew, Grammy Award winner Jon Batiste's global artistry remains deeply connected to the family's spiritual and cultural roots.
Recently, the family also honored a cherished 95-year-old relative, Sister Joan Marie, a Catholic nun whose life of devotion reflects the values that have guided the Batiste musical tradition for decades: humility, service, and care for community. (https://www.facebook.com/
Extending the family's cultural footprint internationally, Damon Batiste is participating in the Afroland Festival 2025–2026 in Rabat, Morocco. The festival brings together artists, innovators, and cultural leaders from across Africa and the global diaspora, positioning Rabat as a hub of rhythm, creativity, and cross-continental exchange. Damon's involvement continues his decades-long work through NOSACONN to build cultural and economic bridges between New Orleans, Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.
On January 18, Damon will represent New Orleans' living musical heritage at Afroland in tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., reinforcing the family's belief in music as a vehicle for dialogue, remembrance, and shared responsibility.
The family's cultural commitments continue during Grammy Week 2026, when they will host the private Batiste Family Grammy Cookout in Los Angeles. Presented by Safe Space Sounds, the gathering celebrates Louisiana's musical heritage while supporting families and children living with cerebral palsy and other long-term health challenges. Damon's son, DJ Batiste Jr., who lives with cerebral palsy, remains a central inspiration for his work.
Meanwhile, in the Caribbean, Jon Batiste recently marked a major milestone with the opening of his jazz club at Baha Mar. The moment symbolized the family's ongoing dedication to creating intentional cultural spaces where heritage, artistry, and community meet.
(https://youtube.com/
Across continents and generations, the Batiste family continues to embody a singular philosophy: music is most powerful when lived in service to others. As 2026 unfolds, New Orleans' Royal Family of Music remains a vibrant force—bridging cultures, nurturing legacy, and advancing a global vision rooted in sound, spirit, and shared humanity.
