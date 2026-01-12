News By Tag
Ottawa's Vitaly Foods Launches a New Fresh Food Item – Home Style Roti
After the strong success of its fresh Punjabi samosas in the Ottawa market, Vitaly Foods, a local Ottawa-based food manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its newest product: fresh, home-style roti made daily for Ottawa families.
By: Vitaly Foods
Until now, the primary option available to consumers has been long-shelf-life rotis that are frozen, shipped from outside Ottawa, and filled with preservatives. While convenient, these products lack freshness and do not align with how families traditionally eat at home.
Vitaly Foods was created to solve this exact problem.
With the launch of its fresh home-style roti, Vitaly Foods now offers Ottawa residents a healthier, locally made alternative. The roti is made fresh every day, sold fresh every day, and intended to be eaten daily, just like it is in a home kitchen. There are no long expiry dates, no reliance on freezing, and no compromise on quality.
Vitaly Foods' fresh roti lineup includes a variety of popular options to meet the needs of modern families and food retailers, including:
All rotis are produced locally in Ottawa using a daily production model, ensuring consistent quality, taste, and freshness.
This launch makes Vitaly Foods a reliable source for fresh roti in Ottawa, serving both consumers and food stores. The company also supports Punjabi Roti Wholesale supply for grocery stores, caterers, and food businesses looking for consistent, high-quality local products.
Known already for its Punjabi Samosa Bulk, Punjabi Samosa Wholesale, and Punjabi Samosa B2B offerings, Vitaly Foods continues to expand its portfolio with the same philosophy: fresh food, made locally, delivered daily.
"For many families, roti is not optional — it is a necessity," said a representative from Vitaly Foods. "Our goal is to give busy families access to food that feels homemade, without preservatives, and without the need to compromise on health."
As Ottawa's multicultural population continues to grow, demand for authentic, fresh, locally produced ethnic food is rising. Vitaly Foods is meeting that demand by keeping production local, reducing supply chain distance, and focusing on everyday freshness rather than long shelf life.
With the launch of fresh home-style roti, Vitaly Foods reinforces its commitment to serving Ottawa with food that is simple, natural, and made with care.
For consumers and businesses searching for fresh roti in Ottawa, Punjabi Roti Wholesale, or dependable local food manufacturing, Vitaly Foods offers a solution built around freshness, trust, and daily quality.
For more information, visit: https://vitalyfoods.ca/
Contact
Sakshi Chadha
***@gmail.com
613-203-6162
