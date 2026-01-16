 
L-Tron to Exhibit at PACK EXPO East Packaging and Processing Conference in Philadelphia, PA

By: L-Tron
 
PHILADELPHIA - Jan. 16, 2026 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce its upcoming attendance at 2026 PACK EXPO East Packaging Conference, held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia from February 16–19.

L-Tron's Julianne Pangal, Advantech's Nathan Smith, and other members of the L-Tron team will be present, showcasing a wide range of products and solutions to support manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution processes, including Advantech's renowned industrial automation line. Stop by and meet the team at booth #1757.

About PACK EXPO East

PACK EXPO hosts multiple events around the world annually. The PACK EXPO East event, which occurs every other year, is geared toward those in the packaging, processing and manufacturing industries within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. This trade show will feature live demonstrations and exhibits on the latest automation, robotics and controls, printing, labeling, coding, and packaging technologies. Industry leaders will present best practices, tools, standards, emerging technology trends, and more. There will be several networking events encouraging attendees to connect with experts from more than 40 verticals. Nearly 500 exhibitors will be on-site, including L-Tron.

L-Tron's Engineering Team works closely with manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution clients to identify the right solution for their needs. L-Tron engineers have the knowledge, experience, and relationships to prioritize your team's time and resources, by problem-solving and testing solutions, and fully- or semi-customizing your configurations.

For more information about the 2026 PACK EXPO, please visit the official website, here (https://www.packexpoeast.com/).

About L-Tron's Partnership with Advantech

L-Tron's premier partnership with Advantech has withstood the test of time. For over 30 years, L-Tron has supplied Advantech solutions within the industrial automation space. Together, L-Tron and Advantech provide cutting-edge technology with exceptional quality, service, and support. From machine vision solutions to industrial computers and peripherals, Advantech technology is future-facing, rugged, and dependable.

For 50 years, L-Tron has specialized in automating data collection and workflow processes for manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare, OEM (https://www.l-tron.com/industry/oem-system-integrators/), law enforcement, and government agencies. The L-Tron team is ISO 9001:215 certified and we are proud to put our clients first, with our 100% quality promise.

