CIMdata Webinar on Leveraging AI, Semantics, and Ontologies to Modernize PLM Integration Strategies

This CIMdata educational webinar identifies the causes of integration roadblocks and offers actionable strategies to create a single logical source of truth.
By: CIMdata
 
 
CIMdata's February 2026 Educational Webinar
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Jan. 15, 2026 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global research, consulting, and education firm specializing in Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and the digital transformation it enables, announces an upcoming free educational webinar, "Leveraging AI, Semantics, and Ontologies within your PLM Integration Strategy." The webinar will take place on Thursday, 12 February 2026, at 11:00 a.m. (EST) and last for one hour.

As product definitions become increasingly shared across diverse data sources, traditional integration methods are proving brittle and unscalable. This webinar explores how, by adopting a "single logical source of truth" built on semantic technologies and AI/machine learning, industrial organizations can move beyond the costly and error-prone process of manually bridging system gaps.

The webinar will help attendees:
  • Quantify the Impact: Identify and understand the business value of connecting data silos to create a digital thread.
  • Deconstruct the Complexity: Understand why integrating data and systems is complex, and based on increased product complexity, can result in failure.
  • Evaluate Approaches: Learn about approaches for improving PLM, enterprise data, and system integration.
  • Build Your Roadmap: Define and understand the critical implementation elements required to deploy a modern, PLM integration strategy.
  • Master Modern Methods: Understand the benefits of modern data and system integration approaches.
  • Future-Proof Your Digital Thread: Understand why and how modern integration approaches are used to improve digital thread connectivity.
  • Leverage AI/ML, Semantics, and Ontologies Realistically: Hear about typical use cases for leveraging AI, Semantics, and Ontologies in an integration strategy.

"In today's volatile manufacturing landscape, the companies that thrive aren't just adopting PLM—they're mastering it as a strategic weapon. In this webinar, attendees will discover how leading organizations are turning data silos into a competitive advantage and accelerating innovation faster than ever," stated Tom Gill, CIMdata's Principal Consultant and Practice Manager for PLM Enterprise Value & Integration, and the host of this webinar.

Tom Gill brings over 40 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing technology. A Configuration Management certified professional, Tom has led large-scale PLM deployments and complex enterprise system projects across diverse industries, including aerospace, defense, and medical devices. His extensive background in both independent consulting and high-volume manufacturing allows him to provide industrial clients and solution providers with the strategic roadmaps and technical analyses necessary to achieve sustained PLM success.

This webinar will be of interest to PLM strategy and digital transformation leaders responsible for justifying and managing enterprise initiatives that struggle to realize the promised value of a connected digital thread. It is also highly relevant for enterprise and solution architects tasked with replacing brittle integrations with flexible, future-proof data architectures. Additionally, PLM solution provider professionals in sales, marketing, and implementation will find the session valuable for learning how to articulate the strategic advantages of semantic technologies and AI/ML to their industrial clients.

To find out more, visit https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars.... To register for the webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/558802420819844....

CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
Source:CIMdata
Email:***@cimdata.com
Tags:Plm
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
