CIMdata Webinar on Leveraging AI, Semantics, and Ontologies to Modernize PLM Integration Strategies
This CIMdata educational webinar identifies the causes of integration roadblocks and offers actionable strategies to create a single logical source of truth.
As product definitions become increasingly shared across diverse data sources, traditional integration methods are proving brittle and unscalable. This webinar explores how, by adopting a "single logical source of truth" built on semantic technologies and AI/machine learning, industrial organizations can move beyond the costly and error-prone process of manually bridging system gaps.
The webinar will help attendees:
"In today's volatile manufacturing landscape, the companies that thrive aren't just adopting PLM—they're mastering it as a strategic weapon. In this webinar, attendees will discover how leading organizations are turning data silos into a competitive advantage and accelerating innovation faster than ever," stated Tom Gill, CIMdata's Principal Consultant and Practice Manager for PLM Enterprise Value & Integration, and the host of this webinar.
Tom Gill brings over 40 years of experience in engineering and manufacturing technology. A Configuration Management certified professional, Tom has led large-scale PLM deployments and complex enterprise system projects across diverse industries, including aerospace, defense, and medical devices. His extensive background in both independent consulting and high-volume manufacturing allows him to provide industrial clients and solution providers with the strategic roadmaps and technical analyses necessary to achieve sustained PLM success.
This webinar will be of interest to PLM strategy and digital transformation leaders responsible for justifying and managing enterprise initiatives that struggle to realize the promised value of a connected digital thread. It is also highly relevant for enterprise and solution architects tasked with replacing brittle integrations with flexible, future-proof data architectures. Additionally, PLM solution provider professionals in sales, marketing, and implementation will find the session valuable for learning how to articulate the strategic advantages of semantic technologies and AI/ML to their industrial clients.
