Perricone Hydrogen Water: The Powerful Science-Backed Breakthrough in Anti-Inflammatory & Anti-Aging
By: Perricone Hydrogen Water, LLC
Discover how Perricone Hydrogen Water emerged from decades of groundbreaking research by Dr. Perricone to become a revolutionary, anti-inflammatory, metabolism-normalizing, and anti-aging wellness solution.
Introduction:
More than 25 years ago, Dr. Nicholas Perricone challenged conventional medical thinking. His anti-inflammatory diet, based on his original clinical and biochemical research, was initially met with skepticism by the medical and scientific community. Yet history proved him right.
Published in 2000, The Perricone Promise went on to sell over 2.5 million copies, fundamentally reshaping how the world understands inflammation, aging, and chronic disease. Today, anti-inflammatory nutrition is not controversial—
But Dr. Perricone did not stop there.
The Search for the "Magic Bullet" of Health
Driven by decades of research and clinical experience, Dr. Perricone began searching for what he famously called the "magic bullet of health." His criteria were clear:
Inexpensive and accessible
Non-toxic and safe for daily use
Easy to integrate into everyday life
Powerful anti-inflammatory activity
Capable of delivering profound, system-wide health benefits
This search led him far beyond Western laboratories.
Hydrogen Water: A Discovery Rooted in Japanese Science
Why Japan Was the Turning Point
While reviewing international scientific literature, Dr. Perricone noticed repeated references to hydrogen-rich water emerging from Japan. There, hydrogen water was already being used by clinicians, researchers, and everyday consumers, supported by early but promising studies.
Rather than relying on secondhand reports, Dr. Perricone traveled to Japan himself. He met directly with:
Research scientists
Medical professionals
Hydrogen water manufacturers
Long-term users
What he observed was compelling: consistent reports of reduced inflammation, improved energy, and metabolic balance.
Independent Validation Through Rigorous Research
Overwhelming Evidence of Anti-Inflammatory Effects
Upon returning to the United States, Dr. Perricone initiated his own independent studies to validate the claims. The results exceeded expectations. His research clearly demonstrated:
Significant reduction in inflammatory markers
Improved cellular protection against oxidative stress
Enhanced mitochondrial efficiency
Inflammation—
A Breakthrough Beyond Inflammation:
The Discovery That Changed Everything
What truly transformed this discovery was an unexpected finding: hydrogen water increased levels of NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide)—
Cellular energy production
DNA repair
Longevity and healthy aging
At the time, this connection had not yet been recognized by mainstream science. Today, NAD is widely regarded as one of the most critical biomarkers of aging and metabolic health.
This pivotal discovery solidified Dr. Perricone's decision to act.
The Birth of the Perricone Hydrogen Water Company
Eight years ago, Dr. Perricone founded the company behind Perricone Hydrogen Water, guided by scientific integrity rather than marketing trends. Unlike many wellness products, this initiative was rooted in:
Controlled research
Ongoing validation
Long-term health outcomes
With over 200 medical and scientific patents, Dr. Perricone brought unmatched credibility and rigor to hydrogen water development.
How Perricone Hydrogen Water Normalizes Metabolism
Supporting Whole-Body Balance
Continued research revealed that Perricone Hydrogen Water does far more than reduce inflammation. Regular use was associated with:
Improved glucose metabolism
Enhanced fat utilization
Stabilized energy levels
Reduced metabolic stress
These effects help prevent many common age-related and lifestyle-driven health problems—supporting long-term vitality rather than short-term fixes.
Why the World Is Finally Catching Up
Hydrogen water is no longer a fringe concept. Today, it is:
Studied globally
Used by athletes and clinicians
Recognized for its selective antioxidant properties
What was once overlooked is now embraced—much like the anti-inflammatory diet was decades ago.
Key Benefits of Perricone Hydrogen Water
Enhanced Energy Production
Post-Workout Recovery
Improved Circulation and Skin Health
Stress Reduction
Hangover Relief
Visit: http://www.perriconehydrogenwater.com for details
