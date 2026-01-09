 
Couples Invited to Follow Their Hearts to Georgia's Lanier Islands Resort Valentine's Day Weekend

By: Lanier Islands Resort
 
 
Celebrate Your Valentine at Lanier Islands Resort
Celebrate Your Valentine at Lanier Islands Resort
BUFORD, Ga. - Jan. 13, 2026 - PRLog -- In a twist of fate, Valentine's Day falls on a Saturday this year. With more than a dozen indoor and outdoor wedding venues on its shores, as a place where love stories have either begun or entered into an exciting new chapter, Georgia's Lanier Islands Resort has an entire weekend of romance in store for starry-eyed couples. Beyond awe-inspiring views of the sun setting and rising over Lake Lanier, and countless opportunities to cuddle up by thoughtfully placed fire pits throughout the resort, the lakeside destination has planned a sumptuous multi-course dinner with expertly curated wine pairings. For couples who wish to make an entire weekend of Valentine's Day 2026, Lanier Islands Resort has crafted a holiday accommodations package.

"Lanier Islands Resort is arguably one of the most romantic spots in all of Georgia," said President Matthew Bowling. "And I'm not just saying that because my grandparents had their first date on a boat off our shores more than six decades ago, or that my wife and I said our own 'I Do's' at our stunning Peachtree Falls wedding venue two and a half years ago. Each year, more than 100 couples choose Lanier Islands Resort to host their weddings, and countless others get down on one knee to pop the question at a wide variety of scenic sites throughout the Islands. We hear many wonderful love stories from couples who had their first date at Magical Nights of Lights or at the water park on our shores. Our Wedding Consultants have helped arrange everything from surprise engagements to destination weddings that have their guests talking for years to come. It makes all the sense in the world that Lanier Islands Resort should be THE Valentine's Day Weekend Destination for couples throughout the South."

For couples who wish to make a night of it, the Valentine's Day Dinner will be hosted at Sidney's Restaurant overlooking Lake Lanier. Beginning with a champagne and hors d'oeuvre reception and ending with a shared dessert for two, the dinner will feature three courses. Thoughtfully designed by Lanier Islands Resort's Food & Beverage Director Nishant Chaudhary and Executive Chef Whitney Okula, the menu will be flawlessly executed by the resort's acclaimed culinary team, which was recently celebrated at the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival.

As for couples who wish to turn their Valentine's Day celebration into a weekend away, the Valentine's Romantic Getaway offers a choice of accommodations at Lanier Islands Resort's flagship hotel – Legacy Lodge, the lakeside Legacy Villas, or the LakeHouses on Lanier. The package also includes the Valentine's Day Dinner, a chilled bottle of champagne with chocolate-covered strawberries upon arrival, and a breakfast buffet for two at Sidney's Restaurant the following morning. To further enhance their weekend, they can book a couple's massage at Tranquility Spa, play the day away at Game Changer, or enjoy snow at Margaritaville's License to Chill Snow Island before the season melts away after February 22.

To make reservations for the Valentine's Day Dinner before it sells out or to book a Valentine's Escape at Lanier Islands Resort, couples are encouraged to visit https://www.lanierislands.com/special-events/valentines-day/ or call 770-945-8787. Lanier Islands Resort is 45 miles north of Atlanta at 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford. For more information about the Georgia lakeside destination, visit www.LanierIslands.com.
Source:Lanier Islands Resort
Email:***@outofhermindfreelance.com Email Verified
Tags:Valentines Day Atlanta
Industry:Tourism
Location:Buford - Georgia - United States
