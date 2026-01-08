News By Tag
Tawanna Chamberlain Launches New Book, Outsized Ambition: The Blueprint for Going Beyond!
Latest installment in the "Live Out Loud & Take Up Space!" book series introduces a bold framework for next-level living
In Outsized Ambition, Chamberlain invites readers to rethink how they approach success, self-belief, and personal growth. Through thought-provoking insights and practical guidance, she explores the internal and external barriers that keep people playing small—and offers a clear blueprint for breaking past them.
At the heart of the book is Chamberlain's original framework, "The Rule of Six-Seven," a daily practice designed to rewire mindset and activate purpose-driven action. The Rule of Six-Seven emphasizes:
Written in Chamberlain's signature empowering and relatable voice, Outsized Ambition serves as both inspiration and instruction. The entire book is chock-full of impactful, transformative insights that will usher the reader into an era of unprecedented breakthrough!
"Outsized ambition is the courage to believe that your dreams deserve room to breathe, expand, and become real. When you refuse to shrink your vision, you give yourself permission to rise into the fullest version of who you were always meant to be."
— Tawanna Chamberlain
Outsized Ambition: The Blueprint for Going Beyond! is available now through major book retailers: Amazon and Barnes&Noble.com.
Order your copy today! https://a.co/
About the Author
Tawanna Chamberlain is an author, speaker, PR professional, and advocate for bold living and authentic self-expression. Through her writing and work, she empowers individuals to live out loud, take up space, and pursue their purpose without apology. Outsized Ambition continues her mission of helping readers transform mindset into meaningful action.
Media Inquiries, Review Copies, or Speaking Engagements:
Tawanna Chamberlain
tawanna@theposhpublicist.com
www.LiveOutLoudandTakeUpSpace.com
IG: @ThePoshPublicist
Media Contact
The Posh Publicity Firm
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
(727) 417-1023
