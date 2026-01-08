 
News By Tag
* International Travel Safety
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2026
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Aplomb Security Group Establishes a New Standard in Security-Integrated Luxury Travel Planning

Aplomb Security Group announces the expansion of security-integrated luxury travel planning services for high-net-worth individuals, families, and executives. The firm combines proactive security strategy with curated travel planning to help clients
By:
 
LAS VEGAS - Jan. 12, 2026 - PRLog -- Aplomb Security Group, a boutique security advisory firm specializing in proactive risk prevention, announced the expansion of its international travel security consulting services and its role as an independent travel advisor and affiliate of Fora Travel—introducing a new standard in security-integrated luxury travel planning for high-net-worth individuals, families, and executives.

Aplomb Security Group is among the very few security firms—and one of the first to formally integrate safety and security strategy plans directly into luxury travel, rather than treating security as a separate or reactive consideration.

"Luxury travel should feel effortless and safe, yet it is rarely planned with the same precision as the itinerary," said Traci Shirachi, Founder and CEO of Aplomb Security Group. "We integrate security tactics into travel decisions from the beginning, so our clients can move through the world confidently without sacrificing experience or discretion."

Luxury Travel Security Strategy

Traditional travel planning emphasizes destinations, accommodations, and experiences, and traditional security services focus on guards or emergency response. Aplomb Security Group bridges this gap by embedding security intelligence, behavioral guidance, and risk-aware decision-making into the travel planning process itself.

Through its affiliation with Fora Travel, Aplomb Security Group offers clients:
  • Curated luxury travel planning aligned with security considerations
  • Pre-travel risk assessments by destination and itinerary
  • Guidance on secure lodging, transportation, and movement
  • Cultural and behavioral intelligence to reduce exposure abroad
  • Customized strategies for families, executives, and high-profile travelers

This integrated approach is particularly valuable for clients who value privacy, foresight, and prevention over visible security measures.

Redefining Safety as a Luxury Essential

Aplomb Security Group challenges the assumption that premium accommodations or first-class travel automatically equates to safety. Instead, the firm helps clients understand how risk patterns, behavioral cues, and environment selection influence personal security—often in subtle but critical ways.

"True luxury is freedom of movement without concern," Shirachi added. "When safety and security are built into travel planning, clients gain peace of mind that enhances every aspect of the journey."

Setting a New Benchmark for Global Travel Advisory

With this expansion, Aplomb Security Group is helping define a new category of security-integrated luxury travel advisory services, setting a benchmark for how high-net-worth travel should be planned in an increasingly complex global environment.

International travel security consulting services are currently available to select clients nationwide, with plans to scale through strategic partnerships, education, and media engagement.

About Aplomb Security Group

Aplomb Security Group is a security advisory firm dedicated to helping individuals and organizations prevent physical security incidents through proactive planning, education, and strategic risk assessment. The firm specializes in security-integrated luxury travel planning, international travel consulting, and executive-level advisory services designed to keep clients out of dangerous situations before they arise.

For more information, visit: Security Solutions | Security Strategies for Home & Business | Aplomb (https://aplombsecurity.com/) or email us at info@aplombsecurity.com

Contact
Traci Shirachi
***@aplombsecurity.com
702-850-8086
End
Source: » Follow
Email:***@aplombsecurity.com
Posted By:***@aplombsecurity.com Email Verified
Tags:International Travel Safety
Industry:Business
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Jan 12, 2026 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share