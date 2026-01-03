News By Tag
Conquer Padel Welcomes Julien Jarmoune as Multi-Unit Franchise Partner in California
With decades of experience building premium brands and executing complex development projects, Jarmoune brings a unique blend of creativity, discipline, and operational expertise to Conquer Padel's growing national footprint.
A Strategic Partner for California Expansion
As padel continues its rapid rise in the United States, California represents one of the most important growth markets in the country. Jarmoune's decision to partner with Conquer Padel reflects both his belief in the sport's long-term potential and his alignment with Conquer's high-end, community-driven club model.
"From the first conversation, it was clear that Conquer Padel was building something different," said Julien Jarmoune. "The brand's attention to detail, design, and member experience strongly resonated with me. This is not just about courts, it's about creating a destination and a lifestyle around the sport."
Julien has committed to developing multiple indoor Conquer Padel clubs throughout California, with an initial focus on the greater Los Angeles area.
A Proven Entrepreneurial Background
Born in Paris, France, Jarmoune began his entrepreneurial journey at just 18 years old, launching several successful denim brands recognized throughout Europe for their craftsmanship and innovation. At age 28, he relocated to the United States to found Black Orchid Denim, a premium fashion brand that thrived for more than 18 years and became a favorite among celebrities and tastemakers nationwide.
After exiting the fashion industry, Jarmoune pivoted into real estate investment and luxury home development, where he personally led the acquisition, design, renovation, financing, and resale of high-end residential properties. His projects became known for their distinctive aesthetic, efficiency of execution, and strong market performance.
This combination of design sensibility, financial acumen, and hands-on leadership made Jarmoune a natural fit for Conquer Padel's franchise profile.
A Shared Vision for the Future of Padel
"Julien brings exactly what we look for in a franchise partner — vision, execution capability, and a deep appreciation for quality," said Barry Falcon, CEO of Conquer Franchise Group. "His background in design and development aligns perfectly with how we think about building clubs that are both operationally strong and visually compelling."
Conquer Padel's franchise model emphasizes community-driven clubs, premium environments, and consistent 5-star member experiences, supported by robust systems, real estate expertise, and operational infrastructure.
Building the Next Generation of Padel Clubs
With Jarmoune leading development in California, Conquer Padel continues to attract experienced entrepreneurs who see padel as a long-term opportunity rather than a short-term trend.
About Conquer Padel
Conquer Padel is a premier padel franchise brand focused on delivering high-quality, community-centered clubs across the United States. With a strong emphasis on design, culture, and operational excellence, Conquer is leading the growth of padel in emerging U.S. markets. Visit us at https://conquerpadel.com/
Media Contact:
Barry Falcon, CEO
Barry@conquerpadel.com
Franchise Inquiries:
