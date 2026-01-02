News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Today is the Day. Live It!" Launches Worldwide Amplifying Global Changemaker Voices
Unique Book Creates a Global Mosaic of 31 Changemakers' Journeys
By: Today is the Day
Drawing on Grinwald's work as a certified professional coach, leadership and connection strategist, host of the Today is the Day Changemakers Podcast, heard in more than 131 countries and 1,135 cities, and creator of the International Changemakers Forum, Today is the Day. LIVE IT! serves as both a roadmap and an invitation. Through stories of reinvention, resilience, leadership and choice, the book explores how moments of uncertainty often become catalysts for extraordinary growth. Each chapter underscores a central theme: transformational change begins when we decide to act, even before we feel fully ready.
"This book is proof that one decision can create ripples you may never fully see," said Grinwald. "What began as my own leap into coaching, podcasting, and global community building has now woven voices from across continents into a collective story of courage, connection and impact. Today is the Day. LIVE IT! invites every reader to trust that stepping beyond comfort opens doors they never imagined."
The book has already earned praise from respected global leaders, including retired U.S. Army Four-Star General Stanley McChrystal.
"Sometimes we need to be reminded what's truly important and what's possible," McChrystal shared. "Noted podcaster, connection strategist, and certified professional coach Jodi Grinwald, herself an inspiration, has connected us to a group of ordinary people whose stories and insights are nothing short of extraordinary. We are in that group if only we give ourselves permission to join. A great pick me up read."
While the contributors span industries, geographies, and lived experiences, they are united by a common truth: courage is not the absence of fear, but the willingness to begin anyway.
Contributors include Amy Delman, Ann Marie Baker, Catherine Curry Williams, Cathy Hartenstein, Mohan Metla, Charlene Gorzela, Chaya Pamula, Clayton Platt, Debra Rizzi, Deborah Dee Baker, Deborah Koenigsberger, Fred C. Wasiak, Heather McCulloch, Helen Archontou, Janet Kotsakis, JD Wilson, Jennifer Devi Chauhan, Jodi Hope Grinwald, Katie Marra, Lenny Dave, Lisa Clark, Nicholas Marco, Dr. Nicol Nicola, Sarah Jakle, Steven M. Cohen, Tanya Newbould, Tara Coffman, Tara Marie Stemkovsky, Terese Rolke, Christine Namusaazi, and Tisha Janigian.
Pre orders for Today is the Day. LIVE IT! are now open at https://TodayIsTheDayLiveIt.com and through major retailers including Amazon and Barnes and Noble. Media inquiries, bulk orders, and speaking requests may be directed to jodi@todayisthedayliveit.com. The book is ideal for leaders, professionals, creatives, and nonprofit advocates seeking renewed clarity, inspiration, and permission to take the next brave step forward today.
Contact
Allison Brown, Design 446
***@design446.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse