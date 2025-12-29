News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Orchid Magic Show and Sale- Pembroke Pines
The nonprofit Fort Lauderdale Orchid Society will present "Orchid Magic," our 66th annual orchid show and sale, with dozens of vendors at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines. Admission is $15 available at FLOS.org.
The nonprofit Fort Lauderdale Orchid Society will present "Orchid Magic," our 66th annual orchid show and sale, with dozens of vendors at the Charles F. Dodge City Center, 601 City Center Blvd., Pembroke Pines. Admission is $15 available at FLOS.org (https://www.ticketmaster.com/
Show Hours:
Friday, Jan 9: VIP Early Shopping: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Friday, Jan 9: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan 10: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, Jan 11: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Fort Lauderdale Orchid Society's annual show and sale is celebrating a landmark year, and is recognized as one of the best juried orchid shows in the country. This highly anticipated show is filled with breathtaking orchid exhibits, exotic orchids and related items available for purchase. There also will be free orchid educational classes to help your plants thrive.
Orchids by the thousands will arrive from major growing centers from around the globe," says Luanne Betz, show organizer. "Our amazing show and sale will completely transform the Dodge City Center auditorium with fragrant, exotic blooms, along with elaborate vendor displays. This spacious state-of-the-
The show will include a gathering of thousands of orchid enthusiasts, hobbyists, top growers and hybridizers from around world. It will feature award-winning Florida orchid growers such as Soroa, Krull-Smith and Quest Orchids, along with highly acclaimed grower from Ecuador, among others.
Growers exhibit and sell thousands of orchids of every variety at this breathtaking public event. Orchid gift items, books, educational materials and orchid supplies also will be available for purchase. Experts and society members will be on hand to answer orchid growing questions. Hourly prize drawings will add to the excitement. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Vendors will create an artistically designed exhibits following the theme "Orchid Magic." Each grower will host an orchid sales mart where guests may purchase orchids and obtain information on culture. Individual plant entries will be exhibited, along with displays from local orchid societies. Judges from the American Orchid Society will judge plants and exhibits, awarding ribbons and cash prizes. There also will be artistic displays from area elementary schools.
There will be a booth dedicated to native orchid displays explaining this important effort. Since 2019, our volunteers have planted more than 5,000 native orchids with the goal of re-establishing one million plants in the region. The project, the nation's largest educational outreach program dedicated to orchid conservation, is unique in its scale, experimental nature, focus on public spaces, and its involvement of the local community from its inception. Our experts are available for interview. The nonprofit Orchid Conservation Alliance also will share information on its mission to save critical for orchids in the wild while it works to preserve habitat around the world.
Please help us publicize our upcoming show, which is our nonprofit's primary means of fund-raising. The show's success helps us continue our mission of providing education in the culture and conservation of orchids and supporting other area orchid organizations and botanical gardens. We would be happy to provide photos of orchids to highlight feature stories about this exciting event and welcome you to film the show for a news segment. Please contact us for press credentials.
###
ABOUT THE FORT LAUDERDALE ORCHID SOCIETY:
The purpose of the Society is to stimulate interest, provide education and enable the exchange of information among those interested in the culture of orchids in all its aspects. In 1983, the Society was recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a non-profit organization, exempt from federal income tax. Donations made to the Society are income tax-deductible as charitable gifts. For more information, please visit flos.org.
Contact:
John Soto, publicity chair
Not for publication:
Attachment: High-resolution Orchid Magic asset;
More high-resolution images available upon request
Contact
john soto
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse