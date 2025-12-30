News By Tag
Australian Soulstress NARDIA returns to the U.S. for her January 2026 Tour
Fresh off a successful previous U.S. tour, the Melbourne-based artist continues to cement her reputation as a rising global force. The tour kicks off on January 9 at the legendary Biscuit and Blues in San Francisco, followed by a performance at B.B. King's Blues Club in Memphis on January 16. NARDIA then appears at The Wicked Wolf on January 17, before returning to California for a show at Harvelle's Santa Monica on January 23.
On January 24, NARDIA will take the stage at NAMM on the Meyer Sound Western Stage, performing for fans and industry professionals at one of the world's most influential music events.
The tour concludes in Las Vegas where NARDIA returns to perform at Tap 'N' Ash on January 29 and Maxan Jazz Club on January 30, closing out a dynamic run of intimate, high-energy shows.
NARDIA's recent momentum includes the international success of her breakout single "Is It You", taken from her forthcoming R&B album Own Every Scar. The single soared to #1 on the Urban Influencer R&B/Soul Charts in the USA, affirming her status as one of today's most exciting new voices in contemporary R&B. The album, set for release in early 2026, was recorded between Australia, Nashville and Memphis, including sessions at the legendary Royal Studios with Grammy-winning producer Boo Mitchell, blending the grit of the blues with the soul of modern R&B.
NARDIA has been interviewed and singles have been aired in the U.S. on WVON Chicago, WHFR 89.3 FM Detroit, Da Fixx Radio Show Power 89.1 FM Atlanta & Sirusxm 140.
Driven by a mission to empower people to embrace their imperfections and overcome adversity, NARDIA isn't just making music — she's building a movement. With new U.S. management, a fresh creative team, a highly anticipated album, and major international touring ahead, 2026 is shaping up to be her biggest year yet as she steps confidently onto the global stage.
