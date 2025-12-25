News By Tag
Joysaphine Waitman-Powell Advances Veteran Centered Mental Wellness Initiatives
Grounded in lived experience faith informed care and a commitment to awareness advocacy and accompanying
Coming from a family with veterans and caregivers, Joysaphine Waitman-Powell understands that when one person is impacted by mental health and wellness challenges, the effects are shared by families and communities as a whole. This belief serves as the foundation of her leadership and advocacy, grounding her work in compassion, accessibility, and education.
Her commitment to mental wellness is closely tied to her family's ministry and healing journey. Her husband, Dr. Powell II, earned a Doctorate in Ministry with an emphasis on mental wellness from Dayton United Theological Seminary. During his doctoral program, he published his dissertation as his first book, "Mind Over Matter: Educating the church on new ways to think about mental health" courageously addressing his own mental health experiences and the role of faith in healing.
Joysaphine met Dr. Powell II during the final year of his doctoral studies. From that season of reflection, growth, and purpose, their relationship developed and later flourished into marriage and the blessing of two sons. Together, their shared commitment to faith, honesty, and mental wellness has shaped both their personal lives and their public service.
As a caretaker, mental wellness advocate, and theology student, Waitman-Powell approaches mental health through faith-led action. She recognizes that access to mental wellness support remains limited for many communities and that education and awareness are essential to reducing stigma and expanding care.
In her role as Director of Strategic Initiatives, Waitman-Powell has supported and developed community programs that center accessibility, education, and awareness. Her work places particular emphasis on veterans and their families, acknowledging the lasting mental and emotional impacts of service. She also prioritizes seniors, recognizing the mental health challenges associated with aging, isolation, and limited access to support.
Looking ahead, Waitman-Powell plans to expand initiatives to include young adults and teens, ensuring mental wellness education and resources reach individuals across every stage of life. Her work reflects a holistic belief that mental wellness is a shared responsibility and that strengthening access to care strengthens entire communities.
"Mental wellness is not isolated to one individual,"
As communities continue to seek compassionate and effective approaches to mental wellness, Joysaphine Waitman-Powell's leadership stands as an example rooted in service, faith, and an understanding of the interconnected nature of mental health.
About Joysaphine Waitman-Powell
Joysaphine Waitman Powell is a Director of Strategic Initiatives, mental wellness advocate, and community leader based in Peoria, Arizona. Her work focuses on expanding access to mental wellness education and support with a special emphasis on veterans, families, seniors, and underserved populations. She brings a background in organizing, caregiving, and faith based leadership to community centered mental wellness efforts.
Find out more: www.mentallyanonymous.org
