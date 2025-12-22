News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Intercontinental RE Corporation and ScanlanKemperBard Acquire 86k-SF Retail Center in Portland, OR
By: Intercontinental RE Corporation
Washington Square II is situated on an 8.03-acre site adjacent to Washington Square Mall, one of Oregon's premier retail destinations with more than 50 years of operating history and approximately 10 million annual visitors. WSII is located along the primary entrance road to the mall, providing strong visibility and consistent cross-traffic. It also sits 0.3 miles north of Oregon Route 217, which provides connectivity throughout southwest Portland. The center consists of three single-story retail buildings constructed in 1984.
Intercontinental and SKB plan to execute a targeted renovation plan focused on capital repairs, cosmetic upgrades, and leasing initiatives designed to enhance curb appeal and increase leasing velocity. Planned improvements include refreshed façades, new signage, HVAC upgrades and parking lot repairs, all aimed at improving the tenant and customer experience.
"Washington Square II benefits from a strategic location within one of Oregon's most established retail corridors, supported by strong surrounding demographics and consistent consumer traffic," said Jessica Levin, Managing Director, West Coast and Associate CIO at Intercontinental. "Through thoughtful capital investment and leasing execution, we believe the property is well positioned to capture durable tenant demand and, as a result, create long-term value."
"The opportunity to partner with SKB on Washington Square II reflects our focus on acquiring well-located retail assets with clear paths to value creation," said Ross Karetsky, Associate Director, Acquisitions at Intercontinental. "The property's visibility, existing tenancy, and proximity to Washington Square Mall provide a compelling foundation for lease-up and repositioning."
ScanlanKemperBard sourced the transaction and brings extensive local operating expertise to the joint venture. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, SKB is a privately held real estate investor, operator, and developer with a portfolio of more than 5.5 million square feet across office, industrial, multifamily, and retail assets throughout the Western United States.
"The Portland suburbs continue to outperform the urban core, and Washington Square is the clearest example of that strength," said Todd Gooding, President and Chief Investment Officer. "This is one of the region's most resilient retail nodes, characterized by strong household incomes, limited new supply, and deep tenant demand—conditions we believe will continue to strengthen."
"Opportunities of this scale in the Washington Square corridor are increasingly rare," continued Tyler Kepler, Senior Vice President at SKB. "With retail vacancy below 4% and immediate adjacency to the region's most productive shopping destination, Washington Square II sits at the center of long-term demand drivers that continue to attract both tenants and capital."
About Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation
Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation is an SEC Registered Investment Adviser* with decades long experience in real estate investment, finance, development, construction management and asset management. Since 1959, Intercontinental and its affiliates have managed, developed, or owned collectively over $18.41 billion in real estate property. As of September 30, 2025, Intercontinental manages a real estate portfolio of approximately $12.64 billion for its clients. Intercontinental investment strategies actively seek opportunities to invest in both Core and Core-Plus properties, as well as in Value-Add operating properties and development projects. For more information on Intercontinental please visit www.Intercontinental.net.
*Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
About ScanlanKemperBard Companies
ScanlanKemperBard Companies is a privately held real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Established in 1993, SKB owns and operates a diversified portfolio totaling more than 5.5 million square feet across office, industrial, multifamily, and retail properties throughout the Western United States, representing approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management.
Media Contact:
Bruce Beck/DB&
(818) 540-8077
bruce@dbrpr.com
Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 22, 2025