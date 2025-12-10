MDGeniusAI a new health-tech company Unveils PICS™

Artificial Intelligence That Saves Lives by Detecting Surgical Complications Before They Become Critical



Revolutionary Post-Operative Monitoring System Combines Voice Analysis, Image Recognition, Wearable Integration, and Demographic Risk Algorithms to Transform Patient Safety in Cosmetic Surgery

-- MDGeniusAI, the healthcare technology company founded by cosmetic surgeon Dr. Cesar Velilla, today unveiled PICS™ (Postoperative Intelligence & Care System)—a groundbreaking AI-powered platform designed with a singular mission: saving lives by detecting surgical complications before they become life-threatening emergencies.PICS™ represents the most advanced post-operative monitoring system ever developed for cosmetic surgery, integrating four breakthrough artificial intelligence technologies that work together to provide continuous, intelligent surveillance of patient recovery—identifying warning signs that human monitoring alone might miss.PICS™ deploys a multi-modal approach to post-operative monitoring, analyzing patient data through four distinct AI-powered channels:PICS™ analyzes vocal biomarkers during routine check-in calls to detect early signs of complications. Changes in voice quality, breathing patterns, speech rhythm, and tonal variations can indicate pain levels, respiratory distress, infection, or psychological distress—often before patients themselves recognize something is wrong. The AI listens not just to what patients say, but how they say it.Patients submit daily photos of their surgical sites through the PICS™ mobile app. Advanced image recognition algorithms analyze wound healing progress, detect signs of infection, identify unusual swelling or discoloration, and track recovery trajectories against expected outcomes. The system can flag concerns for clinical review hours or even days before a patient would typically notice a problem.PICS™ integrates with consumer and medical-grade wearable devices to monitor heart rate, blood oxygen levels, temperature, activity levels, and sleep patterns. AI algorithms analyze this continuous stream of biometric data to detect anomalies that may indicate developing complications such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, infection, or excessive bleeding—conditions where early detection can be the difference between a minor intervention and a medical emergency.Not all patients face the same risks. PICS™ incorporates sophisticated demographic-based risk stratification algorithms that consider age, BMI, medical history, procedure type, and dozens of other factors to create personalized risk profiles for each patient. This allows the system to calibrate its monitoring intensity and alert thresholds based on individual risk factors—providing heightened surveillance for high-risk patients while avoiding alert fatigue for lower-risk recoveries.Current post-operative monitoring in cosmetic surgery relies heavily on scheduled follow-up visits and patient self-reporting—an approach that leaves dangerous blind spots during the most critical recovery period. Studies show that most serious complications develop within 72 hours of surgery, often when patients are at home with limited medical supervision.Existing surgical risk calculators were designed for general surgery populations and perform poorly in cosmetic surgery settings. Research demonstrates a 97% false-positive rate when traditional risk assessment tools are applied to aesthetic surgery patients—either over-alerting to the point of clinical uselessness or missing genuine warning signs entirely.PICS™ is being developed specifically for cosmetic surgery, with algorithms trained on aesthetic procedure outcomes and calibrated for the unique risk profiles of elective surgery patients.The post-operative monitoring market represents a $40+ billion opportunity, with cosmetic surgery alone accounting for over 15 million procedures annually in the United States. PICS™ is positioned as the first AI-native monitoring solution designed specifically for aesthetic medicine, with a development roadmap that includes expansion to general surgery, orthopedics, and other surgical specialties.The platform is being developed with FDA guidelines for Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) in mind, targeting future 510(k) clearance as a Class II medical device.PICS™ is currently in active development, with Dr. Velilla's own practice, Evolution MD in South Florida, serving as the initial pilot environment. The company is seeking strategic partners among healthcare systems, medical device manufacturers, and wearable technology companies, as well as investors aligned with the mission of improving patient safety through artificial intelligence.Early adopter practices interested in joining the pilot program can register at www.mdgeniusai.com/pics-pilot.Dr. Cesar Velilla is a cosmetic surgeon board-certified by the International Board of Cosmetic Surgery and founder of Evolution MD, a leading aesthetic medicine practice in South Florida. He completed Harvard's Executive Education program in Artificial Intelligence for Healthcare and previously founded Brainnovation, an AI software company. His dual expertise as a practicing surgeon and technology entrepreneur drives MDGeniusAI's mission to use artificial intelligence to improve patient outcomes.MDGeniusAI is a healthcare technology company building the first AI-native platform for aesthetic medicine, developed 100% with artificial intelligence from inception. The company's flagship PICS™ module represents its commitment to using AI where it matters most: saving lives. MDGeniusAI maintains HIPAA-compliant architecture and adheres to FDA guidelines for Software as a Medical Device (SaMD).MDGeniusAI Media Relations848 Brickell Avenue, PH 5Miami, Florida 33131Phone: (305) 831-1120press@mdgeniusai.com