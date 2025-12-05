Gaming Veterans Launch $99 Agentic Ai Marketing Platform Replacing Multiple Tools

Contact

--Gibraltar-based The AI CMO consolidates strategy, creative and analytics for solopreneurs and enterprisesFormer online gaming marketing executives Petr Royce and Gavin Grimes today launched The AI CMO, a comprehensive AI-powered marketing platform that consolidates strategy, creative development, video production, social media management and analytics into a single $99 monthly subscription.The platform addresses the growing complexity of managing multiple marketing tools by delivering what the company describes as "a complete marketing department under one roof."The AI CMO integrates directly with Facebook, Google, Meta and other major advertising platforms while providing automated workflows for campaign strategy, content creation and performance optimization. The platform's agentic AI capabilities allow users to maintain brand consistency across multiple channels and geographic markets without requiring separate software solutions or additional team members.The marketing technology sector has seen explosive growth in point solutions, with the average enterprise now using 91 different marketing tools according to recent industry research. This fragmentation creates workflow inefficiencies and drives up costs for businesses ranging from solo entrepreneurs to large corporations seeking consistent brand execution across global markets.Royce and Grimes bring decades of experience from the highly competitive online gaming industry, where rapid campaign iteration and precise audience targeting are critical for success. Their background in performance marketing for gaming companies provides insight into the real-world challenges facing digital marketers who must demonstrate clear return on ad spend while managing increasingly complex technology stacks.The AICMO is available immediately through a monthly subscription model, with no setup fees or long-term contracts required. The platform includes built-in training modules and onboarding support designed to help users maximize their marketing efficiency from day one."We saw marketing teams drowning in subscriptions to five, six, seven different platforms just to run basic campaigns," said Petr Royce, CEO and co-founder of The AICMO. "In gaming, you can't afford that kind of operational complexity when you're competing for attention spans measured in seconds.""The real breakthrough isn't just consolidation – it's having AI that understands your brand strategy and applies it consistently whether you're running ads in London or launching content in Los Angeles," said Gavin Grimes, co-founder and chief technology officer. "We've eliminated the human error that comes from managing campaigns across disconnected systems."The AICMO is a Gibraltar-based software company that provides AI-powered marketing automation for businesses of all sizes. The platform combines strategy, creative development, video production, social media management and analytics in a single subscription service. Founded by gaming industry veterans Petr Royce and Gavin Grimes, the company serves digital marketers seeking to optimize their return on ad spend while reducing operational complexity. For more information, visit www.theaicmo.com.Gavin GrimesFoundergavin@theaicmo.com+447990830483