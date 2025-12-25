News By Tag
Launch of Watchers: In-App Community & Chat Platform for Modern Apps
In-app chat and community layer for streaming, sports and fintech apps with fast integration, AI moderation, and engagement widgets built in.
By: Watchers
We built Watchers to reverse that flow.
Watchers is a social layer designed to be embedded directly into digital platforms. We exist to solve one key problem: the disconnection between consuming and discussing content. Our mission is to turn passive users into active participants, enabling brands to build vibrant communities inside their own walls rather than outsourcing them to third-party social networks.
Why We Built Watchers
We noticed a basic flaw in how most modern apps are built: They are incredible at delivering content but bad at connecting people.
When a user has to close your app to talk about a game-winning goal or a market trend, you lose them. You lose their session time, data on their sentiment, and the ability to monetize that engagement.
Watchers provides a suite of social tools: chat, live streaming, and engagement widgets that can be integrated seamlessly into your existing interface and give you everything you'd expect from a modern community engagement platform (https://watchers.io/
Not Just a Chat Box: A Growth Engine
While the base is a chat, Watchers is built to be an engagement engine. We didn't want to just create an in-app messenger for you; we wanted to add layers that would drive business metrics.
Here is what makes it different from other platforms:
1. The Fast Integration
In this fast-moving world of digital content, speed is everything.
2. AI as Community Manager
Watchers uses sophisticated AI to take the burden off your team.
3. Engagement Widgets
Talk is cheap; interaction is valuable. Watchers includes widgets that turn conversation into action.
Owning the Conversation
Watchers marks a fundamental evolution in how we think about digital retention: great content is no longer enough. In order to win in the modern attention economy, one must offer a sense of belonging.
By adding Watchers (https://watchers.io/
