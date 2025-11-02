News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Innovators Take the Stage at the WorldUpstart Accelerator Showcase in Philadelphia
By: WorldUpstart
The invite-only showcase spotlighted groundbreaking innovations from eight global life sciences, MedTech, and Digital Health startups representing Korea, France, Ecuador, and New Zealand:
The Industry Showcase brought together a broad coalition of local stakeholders committed to fostering international innovation. On the first day, participating startups were formally welcomed by representatives from the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and leading healthcare institutions, setting the tone for a deep immersion into the region's thriving life sciences ecosystem. The second day featured investor pitch sessions with real-time feedback, alongside practical workshops led by Robin Hood Ventures and Maiken Scott of WHYY, offering founders valuable guidance on refining their storytelling and investor engagement strategies.
"Our mission is to ensure that visionary companies from around the world have the insight, access, and partnerships they need to succeed in the U.S.," said Karina Sotnik, Founder & CEO of WorldUpstart. "Philadelphia has proven to be not only a thriving life sciences hub, but also a welcoming launchpad for global innovators. This showcase demonstrates how international collaboration and local commitment can come together to drive meaningful impact in healthcare."
WorldUpstart continues to serve as a bridge between international innovation and the U.S. life sciences ecosystem—helping startups scale strategically and build lasting connections that drive growth and health outcomes.
Applications are now open for WorldUpstart's next U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator cohort. Life Sciences, MedTech, and Digital Health startups interested in expanding to the U.S. are encouraged to apply at www.worldupstart.com/
Contact
Samantha Carroll
***@worldupstart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse