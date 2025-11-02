 
Global Innovators Take the Stage at the WorldUpstart Accelerator Showcase in Philadelphia

By: WorldUpstart
 
 
U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator Showcase
U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator Showcase
PHILADELPHIA - Nov. 5, 2025 - PRLog -- After six intensive weeks of online programming, WorldUpstart welcomed its 10th international cohort of startups to Philadelphia for a high-impact, in-person Industry Showcase. Throughout the virtual portion of the accelerator, companies worked closely with U.S. experts and mentors to refine their U.S. market entry strategies. The culminating two-day event allowed them to deepen those relationships, experience Philadelphia's vibrant Life Sciences ecosystem firsthand, and get on the radar of local investors and partners.

The invite-only showcase spotlighted groundbreaking innovations from eight global life sciences, MedTech, and Digital Health startups representing Korea, France, Ecuador, and New Zealand:
  • HuntX Pharma – Developing small-molecule therapeutics to restore neuronal health in Huntington's and other neurological diseases.
  • CELLeBRAIN, Ltd. – Leveraging the tumor-homing properties of MSCs to enhance gene therapy for solid tumors and degenerative diseases.
  • WittGen – Using a GenAI-powered LEIBER-X platform for single-cell oncology insights, improving cancer subtyping and precision treatment.
  • BeNatureBioLab (BNBL) – Advancing oral and transdermal drug delivery through its proprietary HME-DDS™ formulation and CDMO services.
  • Quantum Medical – Transforming dialysis care with its Hemodiafiltration Conversion System, making chronic kidney treatment more accessible.
  • Fur Love – A veterinary-recommended dermocosmetic brand creating human-grade skincare solutions for dogs.
  • Previa Medical – Using AI to detect early signs of sepsis up to 48 hours in advance, compatible with all EHR systems.
  • Wide Therapy – Providing personalized digital therapy simulations to support children with special needs in building life skills.

The Industry Showcase brought together a broad coalition of local stakeholders committed to fostering international innovation. On the first day, participating startups were formally welcomed by representatives from the City of Philadelphia, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and leading healthcare institutions, setting the tone for a deep immersion into the region's thriving life sciences ecosystem. The second day featured investor pitch sessions with real-time feedback, alongside practical workshops led by Robin Hood Ventures and Maiken Scott of WHYY, offering founders valuable guidance on refining their storytelling and investor engagement strategies.

"Our mission is to ensure that visionary companies from around the world have the insight, access, and partnerships they need to succeed in the U.S.," said Karina Sotnik, Founder & CEO of WorldUpstart. "Philadelphia has proven to be not only a thriving life sciences hub, but also a welcoming launchpad for global innovators. This showcase demonstrates how international collaboration and local commitment can come together to drive meaningful impact in healthcare."

WorldUpstart continues to serve as a bridge between international innovation and the U.S. life sciences ecosystem—helping startups scale strategically and build lasting connections that drive growth and health outcomes.

Applications are now open for WorldUpstart's next U.S. Market Gateway Accelerator cohort. Life Sciences, MedTech, and Digital Health startups interested in expanding to the U.S. are encouraged to apply at www.worldupstart.com/apply.

